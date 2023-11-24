'Desperate': Lara Trump Faces Backlash for Bragging About People Allegedly Paying for Her Meals

Lara read out one question that read, "We love the Trump family, and you are a family to be admired. How does Florida treat you?"

She answered, "Why don't you call your Democrat friends and tell them that — just kidding, you probably don't have any ... Florida treats us great, weather is terrific this time of year, we're in season down here. From Halloween until Mother's Day... the weather's perfect."

"It's a free state down here," she continued. "We're doing what we love down here, and it's working. Eric and I would often go out for dinner, and before we can pay our bill, somebody would've just paid for our dinner."