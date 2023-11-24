'Desperate': Lara Trump Faces Backlash for Bragging About People Allegedly Paying for Her Meals
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is facing criticism for bragging about Trump supporters paying for her and her husband Eric Trump's dinners when they go out.
She made these comments during a recent Q&A story posted online just before Thanksgiving.
Lara read out one question that read, "We love the Trump family, and you are a family to be admired. How does Florida treat you?"
She answered, "Why don't you call your Democrat friends and tell them that — just kidding, you probably don't have any ... Florida treats us great, weather is terrific this time of year, we're in season down here. From Halloween until Mother's Day... the weather's perfect."
"It's a free state down here," she continued. "We're doing what we love down here, and it's working. Eric and I would often go out for dinner, and before we can pay our bill, somebody would've just paid for our dinner."
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, called out both the question and the answer, claiming the conservative host was making both of them up just to flatter her own ego.
One user wrote, "I'll take 'Things that never happened' for 500."
Another commented, "Desperate. There’s nothing inspirational about a has-been president making his kids and their wives beg for likes online — it’s what they’ll go down in history for, I’m sure the grandkids are what we will see next, cause if they don’t, he will make sure they all go down with him. POWER DOESN’T BEG!"
A third user wrote, "She's so desperate to be a celebrity, it makes my skin crawl."
Additionally, Lara faced a lot of criticism for sharing a video of her father-in-law and her daughter at a school where the young child showed the ex-prez her desk.
One X user said: “Are we supposed to think this is a regular routine from the man who dismissed the idea of taking his own kids for walks as the wife’s responsibility? I don’t even see any warmth here,” which refers to how his first wife Ivana claimed he never changed a diaper and was an uninvolved parent."
Many people in this X user’s replies alleged that the photo was just a publicity stunt.
As OK! previously reported, Lara was also criticized for dressing up as "MAGA Barbie" for Halloween despite protesting against the 'Barbie' movie that came out earlier this year.
The former television producer shared a photo and video of her costume on Instagram. The 41-year-old donned a hot pink bodysuit, a MAGA hat, white socks and trainers to complete her ensemble. She was also joined by her two children, who dressed up as characters from the popular game Mario Kart. Even the family's three dogs got in on the Halloween fun.