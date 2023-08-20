Cops Label Gabby Petito Family's $50M Lawsuit as a 'Publicity Stunt' and Vow to Fight Case
The Moab City Police Department is determined to fight against Gabby Petito's family's lawsuit.
Back in November, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito filed a wrongful death case against the Moab City Police Department after their daughter was murdered by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in 2021.
The lawyer for the cops being sued by the mourning brood recently opened up to a news outlet about their side of the story.
"I can confirm that Moab City and its police officers intend to vigorously defend the lawsuit," top Salt Lake City attorney Mitchell A. Stephens stated of the case, which claimed Moab PD, including Detective Eric Pratt, "deprived Gabby of her safety and ultimately her life."
"The Moab City Police Department did not cause Brian Laundrie to murder Gabrielle Petito," Stephens continued.
The basis of the Petito family's case alleged that the officers did not properly respond to a 911 call about the couple having a domestic dispute in public just days before their daughter's death. Despite a witness claiming Laundrie was the "slapping his girlfriend," Petito was deemed the "primary aggressor" after telling police she hit her lover.
"When called, Moab's officers responded with kindness and respect," the lawyer continued.
"They also separated Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie for the night. The next morning, Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie chose to continue their ongoing road trip, traveling hundreds of miles together over the following weeks," he added.
He then took a dig at the clan's lawsuit, saying, "The plaintiffs' $50 million demand appears to be a publicity stunt."
"Even if the plaintiffs believe that Moab City is liable, it strains credibility to suggest the City is 15-20 times more responsible for Ms. Petito's death than Brian Laundrie, her murderer," he explained.
"The complaint was filed on November 3, 2022," Stephens noted. "That same day, I informed the plaintiffs' lawyers via email that I represented the defendants. I also offered to accept service of the lawsuit on behalf of my clients."
He then said the lawsuit had been "delayed by the plaintiffs," as it was not served till March this year.
