or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Devastated' Meghan Markle Didn’t Expect to Be 'Dragged Over a Turkey' With Thanksgiving Post

image of Meghan Markle is 'devastated' over the backlash surrounding her Thanksgiving cooking video.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is reportedly 'devastated' over the backlash surrounding her Thanksgiving cooking video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

All Meghan Markle wanted to do was show her fans how to roast a Thanksgiving turkey.

However, her seemingly unhygienic cooking techniques caused major backlash, even branding her as "Salmonella Sussex." The hate has reportedly "shaken" the 44-year-old royal and has left her "devastated."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Is Tired of Being Criticized for Her Every Move

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Meghan Markle is tired of being 'criticized no matter what she does.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is tired of being 'criticized no matter what she does.'

The Suits star posted a video of herself cleaning and slathering ingredients on a raw turkey the day before Thanksgiving — but she opted to forgo gloves and didn't keep on her gold jewelry.

A source told royal journalist Rob Shuter that Meghan didn't expect the world to “drag her over a turkey.”

Her video was “supposed to be wholesome," and the As Ever founder is tired of being “criticized no matter what she does.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Meghan Markle was labeled as 'Salmonella Sussex' for her unhygienic cooking methods.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was labeled as 'Salmonella Sussex' for her unhygienic cooking methods.

The Duchess of Sussex is also “humiliated and blindsided," according to another insider. They added that she was more torn about how the critics came for her just a couple of days after she and husband Prince Harry helped prepare dishes at Los Angeles’ Our Big Kitchen food pantry.

“Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan had captioned the clip of her cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the time. “Get it? #momjokes."

The video made its way to Reddit, where fans slammed her for the way she rustled up the turkey with her bare hands.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Appears to Have Bad Kitchen Hygiene

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stopped by a food pantry.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stopped by a food pantry.

“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone scoffed.

“I don’t even put on my jewelry when applying makeup, and I remove them when cooking. Jewelry are known fomites for infections,” another said. “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs. She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen."

image of People also criticized the former actress for allegedly making the food pantry visit look 'staged.'
Source: MEGA

People also criticized the former actress for allegedly making the food pantry visit look 'staged.'

Meghan was slammed once again when she and her family helped out at the food kitchen to make meals for the less fortunate. People believed the event looked "staged," as it was simply a prime photo opportunity to help out Meghan's overall image.

"Show up, do good, and remember the most important thing. And don’t forget to alert the photographers," a fan wrote online.

Someone else added: "Those places probably told them.'We need real help, not someone popping in for a photo op.'"

Other people also criticized the former actress for not putting her hair up while cooking the food, calling it a health code violation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.