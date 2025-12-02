'Devastated' Meghan Markle Didn’t Expect to Be 'Dragged Over a Turkey' With Thanksgiving Post

Article continues below advertisement

All Meghan Markle wanted to do was show her fans how to roast a Thanksgiving turkey. However, her seemingly unhygienic cooking techniques caused major backlash, even branding her as "Salmonella Sussex." The hate has reportedly "shaken" the 44-year-old royal and has left her "devastated."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Is Tired of Being Criticized for Her Every Move

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is tired of being 'criticized no matter what she does.'

The Suits star posted a video of herself cleaning and slathering ingredients on a raw turkey the day before Thanksgiving — but she opted to forgo gloves and didn't keep on her gold jewelry. A source told royal journalist Rob Shuter that Meghan didn't expect the world to “drag her over a turkey.” Her video was “supposed to be wholesome," and the As Ever founder is tired of being “criticized no matter what she does.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was labeled as 'Salmonella Sussex' for her unhygienic cooking methods.

The Duchess of Sussex is also “humiliated and blindsided," according to another insider. They added that she was more torn about how the critics came for her just a couple of days after she and husband Prince Harry helped prepare dishes at Los Angeles’ Our Big Kitchen food pantry. “Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan had captioned the clip of her cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the time. “Get it? #momjokes." The video made its way to Reddit, where fans slammed her for the way she rustled up the turkey with her bare hands.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Appears to Have Bad Kitchen Hygiene

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stopped by a food pantry.

“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone scoffed. “I don’t even put on my jewelry when applying makeup, and I remove them when cooking. Jewelry are known fomites for infections,” another said. “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs. She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen."

Source: MEGA People also criticized the former actress for allegedly making the food pantry visit look 'staged.'