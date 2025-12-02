'Devastated' Meghan Markle Didn’t Expect to Be 'Dragged Over a Turkey' With Thanksgiving Post
Dec. 2 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
All Meghan Markle wanted to do was show her fans how to roast a Thanksgiving turkey.
However, her seemingly unhygienic cooking techniques caused major backlash, even branding her as "Salmonella Sussex." The hate has reportedly "shaken" the 44-year-old royal and has left her "devastated."
Meghan Markle Is Tired of Being Criticized for Her Every Move
The Suits star posted a video of herself cleaning and slathering ingredients on a raw turkey the day before Thanksgiving — but she opted to forgo gloves and didn't keep on her gold jewelry.
A source told royal journalist Rob Shuter that Meghan didn't expect the world to “drag her over a turkey.”
Her video was “supposed to be wholesome," and the As Ever founder is tired of being “criticized no matter what she does.”
The Duchess of Sussex is also “humiliated and blindsided," according to another insider. They added that she was more torn about how the critics came for her just a couple of days after she and husband Prince Harry helped prepare dishes at Los Angeles’ Our Big Kitchen food pantry.
“Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan had captioned the clip of her cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the time. “Get it? #momjokes."
The video made its way to Reddit, where fans slammed her for the way she rustled up the turkey with her bare hands.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Markle Appears to Have Bad Kitchen Hygiene
“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone scoffed.
“I don’t even put on my jewelry when applying makeup, and I remove them when cooking. Jewelry are known fomites for infections,” another said. “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs. She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen."
Meghan was slammed once again when she and her family helped out at the food kitchen to make meals for the less fortunate. People believed the event looked "staged," as it was simply a prime photo opportunity to help out Meghan's overall image.
"Show up, do good, and remember the most important thing. And don’t forget to alert the photographers," a fan wrote online.
Someone else added: "Those places probably told them.'We need real help, not someone popping in for a photo op.'"
Other people also criticized the former actress for not putting her hair up while cooking the food, calling it a health code violation.