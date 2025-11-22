Meghan Markle Says There's 'No Such Thing as Perfect' as She Admits to Making 'Mistakes'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle candidly addressed the challenges of public scrutiny and the importance of making mistakes during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The former Suits star shared her perspective on perfection and growth, stating, “You learn not to do it again.” Meghan, 44, emphasized that facing difficulties leads to personal development.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said that mistakes help people grow.

“If it all goes swimmingly, you don’t learn from it,” she explained. “If you don’t learn anything, you’re not going to grow.” Meghan draws inspiration from her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. “I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day,” she reflected. “But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.’ I can give myself the same grace as a founder.”

Source: MEGA The ex-royal explained that perfection does not exist.

The Duchess of Sussex remarked, “There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes.” She humorously noted that striving for perfection can be tedious, asking, “So why try to do that if you want to have fun?”

In her quest for balance, Meghan articulated her desire to carve out time for both public engagements and family life. “I love being able to do both,” she stated. “I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity.”

As she navigated the public eye, Meghan revealed how her “boundaries became stronger” and how she found new ways to protect herself. “Whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up,” she added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle praised Prince Harry in her interview.

Meghan praised Prince Harry for his unwavering support, noting, “He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t. No one in the world loves me more than him.”

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle typically faces scrutiny.