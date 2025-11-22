or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Says There's 'No Such Thing as Perfect' as She Admits to Making 'Mistakes'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reflected on the value of mistakes, personal boundaries and emotional growth in a new interview.

Profile Image

Nov. 21 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle candidly addressed the challenges of public scrutiny and the importance of making mistakes during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The former Suits star shared her perspective on perfection and growth, stating, “You learn not to do it again.” Meghan, 44, emphasized that facing difficulties leads to personal development.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan Markle said that mistakes help people grow.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said that mistakes help people grow.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“If it all goes swimmingly, you don’t learn from it,” she explained. “If you don’t learn anything, you’re not going to grow.”

Meghan draws inspiration from her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. “I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day,” she reflected. “But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.’ I can give myself the same grace as a founder.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The ex-royal explained that perfection does not exist.
Source: MEGA

The ex-royal explained that perfection does not exist.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex remarked, “There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes.”

She humorously noted that striving for perfection can be tedious, asking, “So why try to do that if you want to have fun?”

Article continues below advertisement

In her quest for balance, Meghan articulated her desire to carve out time for both public engagements and family life. “I love being able to do both,” she stated. “I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As she navigated the public eye, Meghan revealed how her “boundaries became stronger” and how she found new ways to protect herself. “Whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan Markle praised Prince Harry in her interview.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle praised Prince Harry in her interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan praised Prince Harry for his unwavering support, noting, “He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t. No one in the world loves me more than him.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan Markle typically faces scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle typically faces scrutiny.

Since becoming a couple, Meghan and Harry have faced intense media scrutiny, especially after stepping down from royal duties in 2021.

Ever since, they have been estranged from the royal family, airing out their issues during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Harry is apparently trying to make amends with his ailing father, King Charles.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.