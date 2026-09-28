or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Devin Booker
OK LogoNEWS

Devin Booker Spotted Getting Cozy With Influencer Zarah Kelleher at NYFW Party: Source

Devin Booker and influencer Zarah Kelleher.
Source: MEGA; @ZARAHKELLEHER/INSTAGRAM

The pair were allegedly seen out and about in NYC.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Devin Booker was allegedly spotted getting cozy with influencer Zarah Kelleher during a private New York Fashion Week party.

Per Deuxmoi, the Phoenix Suns star and Kelleher were among a group attending 1 OAK’s one-night-only NYFW reopening.

Article continues below advertisement

Booker and Zarah Spark Romance Rumors

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The duo sparked romance rumors while out in NYC.
Source: MEGA

The duo sparked romance rumors while out in NYC.

The source claimed Booker and Kelleher initially sat at a table with a group as performances took place. The pair then allegedly left with the group for a period of time before returning about an hour later for the downstairs portion of the party.

According to the source, the duo spent much of the night talking and appeared “particularly cozy,” although the source stressed that their interaction could have been completely friendly.

Article continues below advertisement

Booker and Zarah Were Also Seen Around NYFW

image of Zarah Kelleher has built a following on social media.
Source: @ZARAHKELLEHER/INSTAGRAM

Zarah Kelleher has built a following on social media.

The source also claimed the two may have crossed paths earlier in the week, alleging that they attended some of the same parties and run in similar social circles.

Neither Booker nor Kelleher has commented on the rumors.

Kelleher is known for her lifestyle, fashion, beauty and wellness content on social media, where she has built a sizable following across Instagram and TikTok.

MORE ON:
Devin Booker

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Booker’s Dating History

image of Irina Shayk and Devin Booker allegedly spent time together this summer.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Devin Booker allegedly spent time together this summer.

The alleged sighting comes amid heightened interest in Booker's personal life.

This past July, sources confirmed to a publication that Booker had begun dating supermodel Irina Shayk after the two were introduced by mutual friends and spent time together in the Hamptons over the summer.

“Devin Booker and Irina are dating,” the source dished. “It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.”

The insider continued, “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Romantic History

image of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner dated for a few years before calling it quits.
Source: MEGA

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner dated for a few years before calling it quits.

Before that, Booker was previously linked to model Kendall Jenner, with the two dating on and off for over two years before their final split in late 2022.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they've decided to make that a priority," a source spilled at the time as to why they didn't work out.

Another source added, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

Jenner is now dating Jacob Elordi.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.