Devin Booker Spotted Getting Cozy With Influencer Zarah Kelleher at NYFW Party: Source
Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Devin Booker was allegedly spotted getting cozy with influencer Zarah Kelleher during a private New York Fashion Week party.
Per Deuxmoi, the Phoenix Suns star and Kelleher were among a group attending 1 OAK’s one-night-only NYFW reopening.
Booker and Zarah Spark Romance Rumors
The source claimed Booker and Kelleher initially sat at a table with a group as performances took place. The pair then allegedly left with the group for a period of time before returning about an hour later for the downstairs portion of the party.
According to the source, the duo spent much of the night talking and appeared “particularly cozy,” although the source stressed that their interaction could have been completely friendly.
Booker and Zarah Were Also Seen Around NYFW
The source also claimed the two may have crossed paths earlier in the week, alleging that they attended some of the same parties and run in similar social circles.
Neither Booker nor Kelleher has commented on the rumors.
Kelleher is known for her lifestyle, fashion, beauty and wellness content on social media, where she has built a sizable following across Instagram and TikTok.
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Booker’s Dating History
The alleged sighting comes amid heightened interest in Booker's personal life.
This past July, sources confirmed to a publication that Booker had begun dating supermodel Irina Shayk after the two were introduced by mutual friends and spent time together in the Hamptons over the summer.
“Devin Booker and Irina are dating,” the source dished. “It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.”
The insider continued, “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Romantic History
Before that, Booker was previously linked to model Kendall Jenner, with the two dating on and off for over two years before their final split in late 2022.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they've decided to make that a priority," a source spilled at the time as to why they didn't work out.
Another source added, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
Jenner is now dating Jacob Elordi.