Devin Booker Spotted Getting Cozy With Influencer Zarah Kelleher at NYFW Party: Source

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Devin Booker was allegedly spotted getting cozy with influencer Zarah Kelleher during a private New York Fashion Week party. Per Deuxmoi, the Phoenix Suns star and Kelleher were among a group attending 1 OAK’s one-night-only NYFW reopening.

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Booker and Zarah Spark Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA The duo sparked romance rumors while out in NYC.

The source claimed Booker and Kelleher initially sat at a table with a group as performances took place. The pair then allegedly left with the group for a period of time before returning about an hour later for the downstairs portion of the party. According to the source, the duo spent much of the night talking and appeared “particularly cozy,” although the source stressed that their interaction could have been completely friendly.

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Booker and Zarah Were Also Seen Around NYFW

Source: @ZARAHKELLEHER/INSTAGRAM Zarah Kelleher has built a following on social media.

The source also claimed the two may have crossed paths earlier in the week, alleging that they attended some of the same parties and run in similar social circles. Neither Booker nor Kelleher has commented on the rumors. Kelleher is known for her lifestyle, fashion, beauty and wellness content on social media, where she has built a sizable following across Instagram and TikTok.

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Booker’s Dating History

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk and Devin Booker allegedly spent time together this summer.

The alleged sighting comes amid heightened interest in Booker's personal life. This past July, sources confirmed to a publication that Booker had begun dating supermodel Irina Shayk after the two were introduced by mutual friends and spent time together in the Hamptons over the summer. “Devin Booker and Irina are dating,” the source dished. “It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.” The insider continued, “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Romantic History

Source: MEGA Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner dated for a few years before calling it quits.