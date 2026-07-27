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Irina Shayk and Devin Booker Spark Romance Rumors After She Was 'All Over Him' at Exclusive Hamptons Bash: Source

Photo of Irina Shayk and Devin Booker
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Devin Booker reportedly spent time together in the Hamptons.

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July 27 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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New couple alert? Irina Shayk and Devin Booker sparked dating rumors after multiple sightings together in the Hamptons.

The model, 40, and the basketball player, 29, were first spotted together at Tutto in East Hampton, N.Y., on Sunday, July 26, according to Deuxmoi.

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Irina Shayk Was Reportedly 'All Over' Devin Booker

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Photo of Irina Shayk and Devin Booker were spotted on two separate occasions in the Hamptons last weekend.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Devin Booker were spotted together on two separate occasions in the Hamptons last weekend.

The news outlet included a photo of Booker leaving the Italian restaurant, where he was seen wearing an oversized denim shirt, khaki pants and a backward baseball hat.

The stars were reportedly seen again later that evening at an exclusive party.

"Saw them together at Delilah's Chase party last night. She was all over him and he was all over two other girls as well," a source claimed. "She looked 🤔 when he was all over other girls. His bodyguard/friend also screamed at someone for taking a photo."

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Inside Devin Booker's On-Off Relationship With Kendall Jenner

Photo of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in 2020.

Though Shayk and Booker have yet to address the rumors, both have a history of high-profile romances.

The Phoenix Suns star previously dated Kendall Jenner, 30, on and off starting in 2020. The pair reportedly called it quits for good in October 2022 due to their busy schedules and communication issues.

Years later in 2024, the pair sparked rumors they were back together after they were seen dining in Miami, Fla. At the time, sources reported they were "navigating a restart" of their romance.

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Photo of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter Lea in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter, Lea, in 2017.

In 2026, reconciliation rumors only continued to ignite after the athlete left a flirty comment on a video where Jenner discussed her Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl commercial.

Booker wrote, “I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗.”

In a witty reply, the reality star called out his injury at the time, asking, “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?”

The NBA star replied, “@kendalljenner come rub it.”

However, it's unclear if they ever formally began dating again.

Irina Shayk Previously Dated Bradley Cooper

Photo of Irina Shayk said she and Bradley Cooper do everything to make their daugher 'feel comfortable.'
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk said she and Bradley Cooper do everything to make their daugher 'feel comfortable.'

Meanwhile, Shayk was in longterm relationship with Bradley Cooper, 51.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea, two years later.

The former couple kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together. By 2019, multiple outlets confirmed the pair had split after four years of dating.

The supermodel gave rare insight into their co-parenting relationship late last year, explaining they do everything to make their daughter "feel comfortable."

"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," the model told People in November 2025, emphasizing she prioritizes "building community, friends and just giving love."

"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," she continued.

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