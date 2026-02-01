Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Flirty Exchange Over Super Bowl Ad Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have once again captured public attention with their light-hearted exchange regarding her Super Bowl advertisement. The two former partners engaged in playful banter that has fans speculating about their relationship status.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exchanged flirty comments on Instagram.

On Thursday, January 28, Booker commented on a video of Jenner’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. During her segment, Jenner discussed her partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook while betting on the outcome of the upcoming Super Bowl game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, set for February 8.

Booker wrote, “I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗.” In a witty reply, Jenner, 30, brought up Booker’s recent ankle injury, asking, “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?” The NBA star, 29, responded with humor, saying, “@kendalljenner come rub it.” Their playful exchange indicates a level of comfort between the two, despite their breakup.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Devin Booker teased Kendall Jenner, joking about his ankle injury.

The couple's romance lasted from 2020 until October 2022, characterized by an on-again, off-again dynamic. Speculation regarding a potential reconciliation emerged in September 2024 when they were seen dining together in Miami. Fans are eager to know if the former couple is rekindling their romance.

In the Super Bowl advertisement, Jenner humorously addressed the “Kardashian Curse.” This term refers to the belief that her ex-boyfriends, particularly athletes, experience career downturns after dating her. “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed,” she stated in the ad, poking fun at the notion.

Source: MEGA The interaction followed Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl betting ad appearance.

The ad featured Jenner walking through a lavish home filled with photographs of her exes with their heads cut off. She remarked, “While the world has been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I could afford all of this? Modeling?” Her humor continues as she mentions one of her past boyfriends missing the playoffs, leading her to quip, “I guess nobody was getting a ring in this house.”

Source: MEGA Fans immediately speculated about a possible reconciliation.