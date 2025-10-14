or
Diane Keaton Reunited With Controversial Director Woody Allen Weeks Before Her Death

Diane Keaton reportedly reunited with her longtime friend and frequent collaborator, controversial filmmaker Woody Allen, just weeks before her death.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Just weeks before her death, Diane Keaton reportedly reunited with her ex and frequent collaborator, controversial filmmaker Woody Allen.

Allen, 89, allegedly visited Keaton’s Brentwood, Calif., home after filming a segment with Bill Maher in September, Rob Shuter’s Substack reported on Tuesday, October 14.

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton Reunited Before Her Death

Photo of Woody Allen and Diane Keaton reportedly reunited at her California home weeks before her death.
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton reportedly reunited at her California home weeks before her death.

“It was just the two of them — no entourage, no staff,” a source told the outlet. “They sat in her garden, talking and laughing for hours. It was like watching time rewind.”

Their visit marked the final time the two would see each other, as a spokesperson for the Annie Hall actress confirmed her passing on October 11. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” a family friend told a news outlet. “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton's Relationship Dates to the 1960s

Photo of Diane Keaton and Woody Allen collaborated on the Broadway play 'Play It Again' in 1969.
Diane Keaton and Woody Allen collaborated on the Broadway play 'Play It Again, Sam,' in 1969.

Allen shared a touching tribute days after the news of Keaton’s death hit headlines.

“A few days ago the world was a place that included Diane Keaton. Now it's a world that does not,” the Sleeper actor wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 13. “Hence, it's a drearier world. Still, there are her movies. And her great laugh still echoes in my head.”

Their Relationship Was Previously Romantic

Photo of Diane Keaton earned an Oscar for her collaboration with Woody Allen in 1977.
Diane Keaton earned an Oscar for her collaboration with Woody Allen in 1977.

Woody and Keaton’s relationship dates back to the 1960s when they collaborated on the Broadway play Play It Again, Sam in 1969. Although their relationship was romantic for a year, they continued to work together after the split, with the mom-of-two starring in some of Allen’s most celebrated films, including 1973’s Sleeper, 1975’s Love and Death and 1977’s Annie Hall, which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress.

Diane Keaton Was Loyal to Woody Allen

Photo of Diane Keaton was known to be loyal to Woody Allen despite his controversies.
Diane Keaton was known to be loyal to Woody Allen despite his controversies.

Keaton stayed loyal to Allen despite the controversies the director experienced in his career, including allegations from his ex-wife Mia Farrow that he molested their daughter, Dylan, when she was a child.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote via X in 2018. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minutes interview from 1992 and see what you think.” She also linked to the interview segment, in which Allen defended himself against Farrow's accusations.

