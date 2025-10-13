Woody Allen Pays Emotional Tribute to Ex Diane Keaton After Her Sad Death: 'It's a Drearier World' Without Her

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Allen is mourning the loss of his longtime muse and former lover Diane Keaton. On Sunday, October 12, the Oscar-winning filmmaker published a heartfelt essay in The Free Press honoring the late actress — who died one day prior at age 79 — recalling the beginning of their short-lived romance in 1969 and the creative bond that endured for a lifetime after. "Unlike anyone the planet has experienced or is unlikely to ever see again, her face and laugh illuminated any space she entered," Allen sweetly penned in his remembrance article.

Keaton made a lasting impression when she first met Allen in 1969. At the time, she auditioned for his Broadway show Play It Again, Sam while working as a coat check girl and appearing in Hair. "If Huckleberry Finn was a gorgeous young woman, he’d be Keaton," Allen expressed in his tribute. Despite both being shy, Allen said their connection quickly deepened after sharing a casual meal during rehearsals. "She was so charming, so beautiful, so magical, that I questioned my sanity. I thought: Could I be in love so quickly?" he wrote.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen Had a Brief Romance in 1969

Keaton and Allen's friendship had turned romantic by the time the play opened in Washington, D.C., that same year — and it wasn't long before their relationship blossomed into one of Hollywood’s most iconic creative partnerships. The Father of the Bride actress went on to star in eight of Allen's films — including Annie Hall, Manhattan and Radio Days. "As time went on I made movies for an audience of one, Diane Keaton," Allen expressed. "I never read a single review of my work and cared only what Keaton had to say about it."

Woody Allen Reveals One of His Fondest Memories With Diane Keaton

In his emotional essay, Allen additionally praised Keaton’s artistic talents like photography, writing, home design and directing — noting her taste was unmatched. "She wouldn’t hesitate to criticize even Shakespeare if she thought he’d gone wrong," the Midnight in Paris director quipped. In addition to gushing over her impressive career, Allen recalled some of his fondest memories with Keaton — including the time he spent Thanksgiving with her family in Orange County and "cleared about 80 cents" during a penny poker game. "This beautiful yokel went on to become an award-winning actress and sophisticated fashion icon," he added. "We had a few great personal years together and finally we both moved on, and why we parted only God and Freud might be able to figure out." Allen concluded his tribute with bittersweet final words: "A few days ago the world was a place that included Diane Keaton. Now it’s a world that does not. Hence, it’s a drearier world. Still, there are her movies. And her great laugh still echoes in my head."

Diane Keaton Defended Woody Allen During #MeToo Movement

