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Dianna Russini Says Mike Vrabel Scandal Had a 'Significant Impact on My Life'

split photo of Dianna Russini & Mike Vrabel
Source: MEGA

Dianna Russini spoke out on the Mike Vrabel scandal, revealing how the controversy affected her.

July 12 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

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Dianna Russini has publicly addressed the significant impact that the scandal involving NFL coach Mike Vrabel has had on her life.

In early May, when The New York Times reached out for comments about the affair, Russini highlighted the intense scrutiny and personal attacks she has faced since the story broke.

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image of Dianna Russini said the controversy involving Mike Vrabel has had a major impact on both her personal life and professional career.
Source: MEGA

Dianna Russini said the controversy involving Mike Vrabel has had a major impact on both her personal life and professional career.

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“This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” she communicated through text.

Despite her request for anonymity regarding her comments, the Times opted to include her remarks as she did not specify they were off-the-record.

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image of Dianna Russini told 'The New York Times' she hoped her comments would remain anonymous.
Source: MEGA

Dianna Russini told 'The New York Times' she hoped her comments would remain anonymous.

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The scandal began when Page Six published exclusive photographs of Russini and Vrabel getting cozy at a luxurious resort in Arizona. Both individuals are married, and their denials of a romantic relationship were met with skepticism as eyewitnesses contradicted their claims of friendship.

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image of The controversy began after an outlet published photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel appearing affectionate at an Arizona resort.
Source: MEGA

The controversy began after an outlet published photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel appearing affectionate at an Arizona resort.

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Amid the controversy, Russini reached out to her former employer, The Athletic, and two senior editors at the Times to express her concerns about the inclusion of her comments. However, the Times stood firm on their editorial decision.

The fallout from the scandal has been profound. Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic, where she earned an annual salary of $800,000. Meanwhile, Vrabel announced plans to forego part of the 2026 NFL draft to seek counseling, indicating the serious ramifications the affair has had on both their lives.

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image of The controversy intensified after additional photos from 2020 surfaced showing Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel kissing at a New York City bar.
Source: MEGA

The controversy intensified after additional photos from 2020 surfaced showing Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel kissing at a New York City bar.

In addition to the initial photos from Arizona, Page Six later released images from 2020 showing Russini and Vrabel sharing a kiss in a New York City bar. At that time, Russini was preparing to marry Kevin Goldschmidt, which adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

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