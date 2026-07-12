Dianna Russini Says Mike Vrabel Scandal Had a 'Significant Impact on My Life'

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Dianna Russini has publicly addressed the significant impact that the scandal involving NFL coach Mike Vrabel has had on her life. In early May, when The New York Times reached out for comments about the affair, Russini highlighted the intense scrutiny and personal attacks she has faced since the story broke.

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Source: MEGA Dianna Russini said the controversy involving Mike Vrabel has had a major impact on both her personal life and professional career.

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“This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” she communicated through text. Despite her request for anonymity regarding her comments, the Times opted to include her remarks as she did not specify they were off-the-record.

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Source: MEGA Dianna Russini told 'The New York Times' she hoped her comments would remain anonymous.

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The scandal began when Page Six published exclusive photographs of Russini and Vrabel getting cozy at a luxurious resort in Arizona. Both individuals are married, and their denials of a romantic relationship were met with skepticism as eyewitnesses contradicted their claims of friendship.

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Source: MEGA The controversy began after an outlet published photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel appearing affectionate at an Arizona resort.

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Amid the controversy, Russini reached out to her former employer, The Athletic, and two senior editors at the Times to express her concerns about the inclusion of her comments. However, the Times stood firm on their editorial decision. The fallout from the scandal has been profound. Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic, where she earned an annual salary of $800,000. Meanwhile, Vrabel announced plans to forego part of the 2026 NFL draft to seek counseling, indicating the serious ramifications the affair has had on both their lives.

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Source: MEGA The controversy intensified after additional photos from 2020 surfaced showing Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel kissing at a New York City bar.