Donald Trump Clarifies His Controversial Remarks About Shooting 'War Hawk' Liz Cheney Amid Backlash: 'She Wouldn't Have the Guts to Fight'

"All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have the guts to fight herself," he wrote on the conservative social media platform on Friday, November 1.

"It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, 'No thanks!'" he claimed. "Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!"