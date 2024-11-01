Donald Trump Clarifies His Controversial Remarks About Shooting 'War Hawk' Liz Cheney Amid Backlash: 'She Wouldn't Have the Guts to Fight'
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to explain his controversial remarks after he was accused of "fantasizing" about Liz Cheney being shot during his sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
"All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have the guts to fight herself," he wrote on the conservative social media platform on Friday, November 1.
"It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, 'No thanks!'" he claimed. "Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump slammed Cheney as "radical" after the Republican endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay, let's see how she feels about it," he told Carlson. "You know, when the guns are trained on her face, you know ... They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee will, let's send, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."
In response, Cheney released a statement via X which read: "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."
Other Trump critics slammed the 78-year-old and suggested other Republicans should immediately "denounce" him.
One user said, "Trump is disturbing and evil. He literally dreams about women getting shot in the face. And people will still support this trash," and a second person added, "If you claim to be a leader in any way — political leader, thought-leader, business leader, religious leader — and you don’t stand up and say clearly that America must keep this man away from power, then you’re no kind of leader at all."
However, Trump supporter Megyn Kelly defended the former president and called the criticism of his remarks "dishonest."
"Trump says Liz Cheney is a war monger who isn’t the one endangered by her pro-war decisions," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a Mediaite article. "Says let’s see her stare down the danger she wants for our kids — and this 'reporter' suggests he’s 'darkly floating' her execution."