Dick Van Dyke Calls Himself the 'Luckiest Guy' With Wife Arlene as He Nears 100
As the legendary Dick Van Dyke nears his monumental 100th birthday, the Hollywood icon is all smiles, crediting his blissful marriage to wife Arlene Silver for keeping his spirit soaring. The duo celebrated their 13 years of love this April, and they are proving that age is just a number!
"We get along so well," the 99-year-old star told People in April, speaking about their 46-year age gap.
The radiant Arlene, 53, chimed in, "We just care about each other so much."
Reflecting on their unconventional romance, Van Dyke recalled the moment he first laid eyes on the makeup artist at the 2006 SAG Awards — when he boldly broke the ice. "I never said hello to a strange girl in my life. I was too scared," he admitted. "But I was at a show backstage and she walked by, and for some reason, I just jumped up and said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' There's something about her and got me, and I was right."
These two aren't shy about showering each other with compliments.
Silver proudly declared: "He's made me feel like I can do anything," to which Van Dyke sweetly replied, "And you can."
Their recent appearance at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu showcased their chemistry while supporting a noble cause, raising funds for the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Community Brigade.
The couple's journey began with five years of friendship before they took the plunge into romantic territory, officially tying the knot in 2012. For Silver, it was a dream come true. "I haven't been married before, so it's wonderful," she gushed to the Huffington Post back in 2013. "He's the perfect human being but he's also the perfect partner. I went through a lot of frogs to get my prince."
Van Dyke's earlier love life was a rollercoaster ride. Married to Margie Willett in 1948, they welcomed four children together — Christian, 74, Barry, 73, Stacy, 69, and Carrie Beth, 63. But love walked a different path for the fun-loving actor. During his marriage to Margie, he found himself enamored with actress Michelle Triola Marvin.
"She was feisty, smart and, unlike Margie, knew the showbiz world inside out," he shared in a July 2020 interview. Their bond lasted 35 years until Marvin passed away in 2009.
- Dick Van Dyke, 97, Shops at Target With Wife, Sighting Marks Actor's First Since March Car Accident
- Dolly Parton's 'Homebody' Husband Carl Dean 'Always Preferred to Stay at Their Tennessee Estate' Before His Death: He Had 'Zero Interest in Show Business'
- From Childhood Star To Hollywood Icon: See Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Through The Years — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Today, Van Dyke is officially living his best chapter. He and Silver cherish their home life as they engage in community work, stay dedicated to fitness, and whip up gourmet meals together.
"They love watching TV and staying up a little later than he should," an insider revealed to Closer.
As Van Dyke reflects on life with Silver, he knows time is precious. "Dick's well aware he's only got a handful of summers left and intends to enjoy every minute of it," the source noted. "He couldn't be happier and thinks of himself as the luckiest guy in the world for having met Arlene when he did."