Dick Van Dyke Calls Himself the 'Luckiest Guy' With Wife Arlene as He Nears 100

As the legendary Dick Van Dyke nears his monumental 100th birthday, the Hollywood icon is all smiles, crediting his blissful marriage to wife Arlene Silver for keeping his spirit soaring. The duo celebrated their 13 years of love this April, and they are proving that age is just a number!

"We get along so well," the 99-year-old star told People in April, speaking about their 46-year age gap.

The radiant Arlene, 53, chimed in, "We just care about each other so much."