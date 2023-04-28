Dick Van Dyke, 97, Shops at Target With Wife, Sighting Marks Actor's First Since March Car Accident
Back in action! After experiencing some soreness and minor injuries in a car crash last month, Dick Van Dyke proved he's feeling back to his normal self, as photogs spotted the iconic actor and his wife, Arlene Silver, shopping at Target on Tuesday, April 26.
The pair were in the Santa Monica, Calif., shop checking out televisions, and after some chatting, settled on one from the brand Vizio.
The Mary Poppins star, 97, was dressed comfy and casual for the outing, sporting a white long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and dark shoes. He also had a cane for some assistance and carried a messenger bag on his shoulder.
Silver, 51, wore a black long-sleeved shirt, matching pants, black shoes and a purple purse.
Van Dyke didn't seem to have any visible serious bruises, though he revealed his car crash did result in the need for some medical attention. However, he turned down the offer to go to the hospital at the time.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he recalled to a reporter, adding he had two stitches on her lower lip. "Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess."
As OK! shared, the Emmy winner was driving in the rain when he lost control of his vehicle and wound up hitting a gate.
It was determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, though Radar reported that the authorities suggested he retake a driving test due to age.
"Dick's gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others," an insider familiar with the situation spilled. "Arlene is terrified if she doesn't take the keys away now, it may be too late!
Silver may have her work cut out for her, as the insider noted, "He's aware of his age, but he's determined to maintain his independence."
The pair married in 2012. Van Dyke previously tied the knot to Margie Willett in 1948, with their divorce being finalized in 1984. They shared four children together.
Daily Mail obtained photos of the actor's shopping trip.