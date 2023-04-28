Dick Van Dyke, 97, Shops at Target With Wife, Sighting Marks Actor's First Since March Car Accident

Van Dyke didn't seem to have any visible serious bruises, though he revealed his car crash did result in the need for some medical attention. However, he turned down the offer to go to the hospital at the time.

"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he recalled to a reporter, adding he had two stitches on her lower lip. "Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess."

As OK! shared, the Emmy winner was driving in the rain when he lost control of his vehicle and wound up hitting a gate.