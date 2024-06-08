Dick Van Dyke, 98, Reveals His 'Secret Weapon' to Living a Long Life

With his career still thriving, Van Dyke revealed exactly how he's been able to keep himself youthful, and it's been going to the gym three days a week. "Yes, I do. For being this long-lived, I really do," he confirmed of his fitness routine in a recent interview. "And I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon."

Regarding his recent achievement, the Bye Bye Birdie actor added, "Am I really the oldest? I didn't know I was the oldest."