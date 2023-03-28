Dick Van Dyke, 97, Brave Last Days

The star was recently recognized for his decades-long career at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors with a lifetime achievement award. But the actor isn’t stopping there. “I think the next thing is knighthood!” he gushed. Van Dyke began his career as an entertainer on radio and television, in nightclubs and on the Broadway stage. In 1961, he starred in the original production of Bye Bye Birdie alongside Chita Rivera, a role which earned him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Carl Reiner then cast him as Rob Petrie on the CBS television sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961–1966), which made him a household name. He went on to star in motion pictures and TV series for the next seven decades. Incredibly, the beloved trouper is planning a one-man show as his next project, saying: “I’ve got an hour and a half put together like a one-man show. Gregory Peck went out and did it and Cary Grant did it. Just sit in a chair to have a little footage to show and talk about their lives. I’ve got so much material.”

Although pals fear the ambitious plan could end in tragedy because of his “feeble condition,” Van Dyke's determined to keep working “because he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans,” said an insider.