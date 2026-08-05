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Did Addison Rae's Dad Die? Monty Lopez, 50, Sparks Confusion by Posting His Own Obituary After '3 Trips to the ER in 2 Weeks'

addison rae and monty lopez
Source: @addisonraee/instagram;@montylopez/instagram

Monty Lopez posted his own obituary on social media.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

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Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, sparked confusion and concern when he posted his own obituary.

After the Monday, August 3, upload to his social media accounts, his Wikipedia page listed the 50-year-old as deceased, but it's since been changed to no longer include a death date.

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photo of Addison Rae's dad posted his own obituary on Monday, August 3.
Source: @montylopez/instagram

Addison Rae's dad posted his own obituary on Monday, August 3.

"Monty Lopez will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his love for family and friends, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life," the post read. "Throughout his life, he cherished time with those he loved and worked to make a lasting impact through his relationships and experiences."

"He is survived by his children, family members, and loved ones, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him," the message concluded. "His legacy will love on through the lives he touched, the stories he created, and the love he gave."

The post also said a "celebration of his life" would be announced by the family at an "appropriate time."

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Monty Lopez Was in the ER

photo of No official statement has been made about Monty Lopez's well-being.
Source: @montylopez_/x

No official statement has been made about Monty Lopez's well-being.

Hours later, Lopez made a post featuring Drake's song "Shebang," making it appear he was still alive.

Lopez and his loved ones have not commented on the situation. That same day, prior to the obituary post, Lopez wrote on X, "3rd trip to the ER in 2 weeks! come on man!!!"

Lopez didn't disclose details of his health issues.

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Inside Monty Lopez's String of Troubles

photo of Monty Lopez said he had been to the ER three times in the last two weeks.
Source: @montylopez/instagram

Monty Lopez said he had been to the ER three times in the last two weeks.

Lopez — whose birth name is Manolito Juan Lopez — has a history of troubling behavior.

Just last summer, he was arrested and accused of "exposing his g-------, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive."

Though the arrest occurred in July 2025, the Louisiana police department cited August 31, 2024 as the day the incident occurred. It wasn't reported until this February. He pleaded not guilty, but there's been no record of the outcome.

photo of The singer's parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, married and divorced twice.
Source: @montylopez/instagram

The singer's parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling, married and divorced twice.

Lopez also sparked headlines over his relationship with Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling.

Lopez and Easterling first divorced when the singer was a child, but they reunited and got married for a second time in 2017. However, in 2022, a woman named Renée Ash claimed she was in a relationship with Lopez.

At the time, a source told people that the pop star'a parents had "been separated for a year."

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