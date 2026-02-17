Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Arrested for 'Exposing His Genitals' in Public, Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charge

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, was arrested in the summer of 2025. According to a new report, Lopez — whose birth name is Manolito Juan Lopez — was accused of "exposing his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive."

Monty Lopez Pleaded Not Guilty

Though he wasn't placed in handcuffs until July 27, 2025, the Louisiana police department cited August 31, 2024 as the day the incident occurred. Lopez, 50, pled not guilty to the charges, which were listed as a s-- crime and felony obscenity. His hearing is set for Thursday, March 19. His famous daughter, 25, hasn't commented on the shocking news.

Inside Monty Lopez's Rocky Love Life

The "Diet Pepsi" crooner's father has been in the headlines before, as in July 2022, he was exposed for having an affair with a woman named Renee Ash while still married to Rae's mother, Sherri Easterling. Ash, who said the romance began in March 2022, claimed that Lopez told her he was single. "Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," she told a news outlet at the time. "He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."

Ash added that their relationship wasn't just a hookup. "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together," she spilled. "He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real." She admitted that Lopez didn't "seem remorseful" about getting caught: "His response to all of the other girls and myself was an Instagram Story with the viral sound, ‘Am I the villain?’" "He also posted the original article on his Story, almost boasting about it? Maybe that’s his way of coping through this. I’m not sure," she said.

