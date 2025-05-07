Did Diane von Furstenberg Know Husband Barry Diller Was Gay Before He Came Out? Source Spills
Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, shocked the public when he came out as gay — but the reveal wasn't a surprise to his spouse of 24 years.
Diller, 83, shared his truth via an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, Who Knew, out on Tuesday, May 20.
"Diane’s always known. She’s met several of his boyfriends over the years," a fashion industry source told British journalist Rob Shuter. "Their relationship was never about hiding — it was about mutual respect and a deep, unique love."
"She wanted him to reveal as much as he can in the book, to tell his truth before someone else did," the insider noted. "She believes in honesty and owning your narrative."
The insider insisted his big reveal won't have any kind of negative impact on their relationship since "they’ve always had their own kind of marriage."
"They know everything about each other, and they’ve built a life on truth," the source said. "That’s what makes it last."
The fashion icon, 78, released a short statement to The New York Times after her spouse's news went viral.
"All I can tell you is Barry and I have had an incredible life, love for 50 years. We have been lovers, friends, married, everything," she raved. "Today, he opened to the world. To me, he opened 50 years ago."
In the excerpt from his book, Diller confessed, "While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old. I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others)."
When the mogul first met the designer in 1974, he "never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been."
The two began dating but split in 1981 — however, they reconnected in 1991 and got married a decade later.
Diller acknowledged their relationship "caused confusion and lots of speculation" to those who knew him best.
"A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else," he spilled. "It really is the miracle of my life."
"Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years," Diller continued. "And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world."
The fashionista was previously married to the late Egon Von Furstenberg, the father of her two children.