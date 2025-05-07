or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Diane von Furstenberg
OK LogoCOUPLES

Did Diane von Furstenberg Know Husband Barry Diller Was Gay Before He Came Out? Source Spills

Photo of Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller
Source: mega

Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, revealed he's gay in his upcoming memoir, 'Who Knew.'

By:

May 7 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, shocked the public when he came out as gay — but the reveal wasn't a surprise to his spouse of 24 years.

Diller, 83, shared his truth via an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, Who Knew, out on Tuesday, May 20.

Article continues below advertisement
diane von furstenberg knew husband barry diller gay before came out
Source: mega

Diane von Furstenberg's husband, Barry Diller, came out as gay in his new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

"Diane’s always known. She’s met several of his boyfriends over the years," a fashion industry source told British journalist Rob Shuter. "Their relationship was never about hiding — it was about mutual respect and a deep, unique love."

"She wanted him to reveal as much as he can in the book, to tell his truth before someone else did," the insider noted. "She believes in honesty and owning your narrative."

Article continues below advertisement
diane von furstenberg knew husband barry diller gay before came out
Source: mega

An insider said the fashion designer has 'always known' about her spouse's sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider insisted his big reveal won't have any kind of negative impact on their relationship since "they’ve always had their own kind of marriage."

"They know everything about each other, and they’ve built a life on truth," the source said. "That’s what makes it last."

Article continues below advertisement

The fashion icon, 78, released a short statement to The New York Times after her spouse's news went viral.

"All I can tell you is Barry and I have had an incredible life, love for 50 years. We have been lovers, friends, married, everything," she raved. "Today, he opened to the world. To me, he opened 50 years ago."

MORE ON:
Diane von Furstenberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
did diane von furstenberg know husband barry diller gay before came out
Source: mega

The pair married in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

In the excerpt from his book, Diller confessed, "While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old. I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others)."

When the mogul first met the designer in 1974, he "never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been."

Article continues below advertisement
did diane von furstenberg know husband barry diller gay before came out
Source: mega

Diller admitted his romance with the designer 'surprised' both of them.

Article continues below advertisement

The two began dating but split in 1981 — however, they reconnected in 1991 and got married a decade later.

Diller acknowledged their relationship "caused confusion and lots of speculation" to those who knew him best.

"A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else," he spilled. "It really is the miracle of my life."

"Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years," Diller continued. "And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world."

The fashionista was previously married to the late Egon Von Furstenberg, the father of her two children.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.