Diane von Furstenberg Reveals Shocking Photo of Her Bruised Face After Falling on Pavement and 'Hitting' Her Forehead in L.A.

diane von furstenberg
Source: MEGA

Diane von Furstenberg revealed a shocking photo of her bruised face after she fell in L.A.

By:

Feb. 26 2025, Published 7:13 a.m. ET

Diane von Furstenberg is embracing the unexpected.

The fashion designer, 78, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 26, to reveal a shocking photo of her bruised face while resting in bed.

“Upon arrival in LA, I fell on the pavement and hit my forehead!” she shared in the caption.

diane von furstenberg bruised face
Source: @therealdvf/Instagram

Diane von Furstenberg 'fell on the pavement' and 'hit' her forehead while in L.A.

Though the injury left her with a nasty bruise, von Furstenberg is looking on the bright side.

“Does not look good for sure but grateful nothing more serious!!! I am owning it, applying lots of arnica gel, and happy it was not worse!! Owning it is the secret of survival!” she added.

Source: @therealdvf/Instagram
In a follow-up slide, the Belgian designer — best known for creating the iconic DVF wrap dress — gave fans an even closer look at her black eye.

Naturally, her followers flooded the comments section with support.

“You’re the ULTIMATE survivor. You wear it well. Continue to heal. 🖤,” wrote Black Eyed Peas member Kim Hill.

“Oh no. Hope you feel okay and love that you OWN IT🩷🔥,” another fan chimed in.

Singer-songwriter Jewel could relate, sharing her own painful experience on the 'gram.

“You poor thing! I had a dog once jump up as I was going down to pet it — broke my orbital bone and gave me the worst black eye! But all you can do is own it! ❤️❤️‍🩹," she wrote.

Diane von Furstenberg

diane von furstenberg bruised face
Source: @therealdvf/Instagram

The fashion designer posted a photo revealing a bruise around her eye.

Others sent words of encouragement, with one writing, “❤️‍🩹oh no!!! Get well soon. Sending love and good energy and hugs. 🥰."

“Take it very easy and give your get-better army inside the time and rest to do its magic 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” another advised.

diane von furstenberg
Source: MEGA

Diane von Furstenberg is known for her iconic wrap dress.

Despite the injury, von Furstenberg isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, she reflected on entering the “winter” era of her life — a new chapter where she still has “a lot of energy” to inspire women through her clothing brand.

“I have a relationship with women that is very true and very unique, both in philanthropy and everything else,” she explained. “My goal is to inspire other women to be the woman they want to be.”

diane von furstenberg
Source: MEGA

The businesswoman wants to inspire more women through her DVF clothing brand.

Last year marks the 50th anniversary of von Furstenberg’s legendary wrap dress, a milestone she celebrated with the release of her documentary, Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge.

“I didn’t know when I made that little dress that it was going to be a social phenomenon and that people would be buying it 50 years later,” she told People in June 2024.

“I made the wrap dress, but really, the wrap dress made me. It just happened. I owe her as much as she owes me,” she added.

