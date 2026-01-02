Did Donald and Melania Trump Kiss on the Lips to Celebrate the New Year? Couple's 'Awkward' Moment Sparks Debate: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users are debating whether or not the first couple actually shared a kiss on the lips when they rang in 2026. In a viral TikTok, Donald and Melania Trump were seen standing next to each other at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party as the DJ counted down to the new year.

Did Donald and Melania Trump Kiss on NYE?

As the clock struck midnight, the president leaned in toward his wife, who had her hand on his back, but the camera wasn't able to catch if the two kissed on the mouth or whether he gave her a peck on the cheek. The two shared a hug before the camera panned around the party.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Clip

Source: mega Many social media users thought the first lady allowed her husband to kiss her only on the cheek.

People quickly weighed in on the situation, with one claiming on X, "She presented him her cheek. That’s all he gets." "There is none of the easy affection and love seen between long term couples. just air kisses and obligatory hand holding for the cameras," a second observer wrote, while a third said, "That’s like a kiss you get from a family member … not your husband! She always turns her head away." Another person thought their interaction was "very awkward."

Source: mega Donald and Melania Trump shared an air kiss at his January 2025 inauguration.

The duo's rare moments of PDA have sparked tons of chatter, as the mother-of-one gave her spouse just an air kiss at his January 2025 inauguration. In live footage of the ceremony, as the businessman approached her, she stuck out her cheek instead of her mouth, with the two giving a peck to the air instead of each other. The moment was laughed at on X, with some people joking that the first lady purposely wore a hat with a large brim to avoid Donald's peck. "Trump went in for a kiss and Melania's hat was like, not today," while another said, "I'm actually screaming, Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing LMFAO."

Source: mega Melania isn't often at the White House and spends most of her time in Florida or New York City.