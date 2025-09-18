or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump Mocked for Wearing 'Cone of Shame Hat' During Meeting With the Royal Family: 'She Does Not Want to Be Seen' With Her Husband

melania trump mocked for cone of shame hat at royal meeting
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was mocked for wearing a wide-brimmed hat while visiting the royal family in the U.K.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump’s latest fashion statement has everyone talking — but not in the way she probably hoped.

On Wednesday, September 17, the first lady joined her husband, Donald Trump, for a state visit to the U.K., where they met with members of the royal family. While the day was supposed to focus on diplomacy, Melania’s outfit quickly became the real headline.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania Trump’s hat became the center of attention.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s hat became the center of attention.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She showed up in a sleek black skirt suit with nude heels, but it was her oversized maroon wide-brimmed hat that grabbed all the attention. The dramatic accessory completely covered her face, stealing the spotlight in photos and even overshadowing Queen Consort Camilla, who wore a striking royal blue dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Clips from the event quickly went viral, with critics roasting the look. Many joked the oversized hat looked like a “cone of shame,” adding that Melania, who was rumored to be sleeping in a separate room from Donald during the visit, “did not want to be seen” beside her husband.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @democrats/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

“She’s so embarrassed of him,” one person speculated.

A second chimed in, writing, “Her everytime she has to be photographed next to him.”

Another cracked, “Are we sure that’s her and not J.D. Vance in a dress? 😂.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Social media users compared the hat to the 'cone of shame.'
Source: MEGA

Social media users compared the hat to the 'cone of shame.'

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time the model has used a hat to keep her face hidden. Earlier this year, during Donald’s inauguration, she stepped out in a dark suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat that practically blocked her husband from leaning in for a kiss.

“That accessory will keep Donny away from her face,” one social media user joked.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports even tweeted a clip, saying, “I made fun of the kiss but upon further review, the hat got in the way.”

Her fashion choices keep stirring conversation, even during more personal moments.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Many joked that the first lady was hiding from Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Many joked that the first lady was hiding from Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in May 2024, when their son Barron Trump graduated from high school, Melania showed up in a navy suit paired with a straw hat, while Donald wore his usual navy suit and tie.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DailyMail/X
Article continues below advertisement

Again, fans thought she was trying to go unnoticed next to him.

“I like that she’s so ashamed to be next to him that she’s dressed like she’s two kids in a trenchcoat trying to sneak into an adult movie,” one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of This isn’t the first time Melania Trump worn a hat to cover her face.
Source: MEGA

This isn’t the first time Melania Trump worn a hat to cover her face.

Another joked, “Melania thinks she can hide under that hat….”

Someone else quipped, “Oh look, Trump and Melania in the same picture,” while another bluntly added, “She put on that big hat by choice. So no one would see the disgust in her eyes as she looked to the left by accident.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.