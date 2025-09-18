Melania Trump Mocked for Wearing 'Cone of Shame Hat' During Meeting With the Royal Family: 'She Does Not Want to Be Seen' With Her Husband
Melania Trump’s latest fashion statement has everyone talking — but not in the way she probably hoped.
On Wednesday, September 17, the first lady joined her husband, Donald Trump, for a state visit to the U.K., where they met with members of the royal family. While the day was supposed to focus on diplomacy, Melania’s outfit quickly became the real headline.
She showed up in a sleek black skirt suit with nude heels, but it was her oversized maroon wide-brimmed hat that grabbed all the attention. The dramatic accessory completely covered her face, stealing the spotlight in photos and even overshadowing Queen Consort Camilla, who wore a striking royal blue dress.
Clips from the event quickly went viral, with critics roasting the look. Many joked the oversized hat looked like a “cone of shame,” adding that Melania, who was rumored to be sleeping in a separate room from Donald during the visit, “did not want to be seen” beside her husband.
“She’s so embarrassed of him,” one person speculated.
A second chimed in, writing, “Her everytime she has to be photographed next to him.”
Another cracked, “Are we sure that’s her and not J.D. Vance in a dress? 😂.”
This isn’t the first time the model has used a hat to keep her face hidden. Earlier this year, during Donald’s inauguration, she stepped out in a dark suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat that practically blocked her husband from leaning in for a kiss.
“That accessory will keep Donny away from her face,” one social media user joked.
Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports even tweeted a clip, saying, “I made fun of the kiss but upon further review, the hat got in the way.”
Her fashion choices keep stirring conversation, even during more personal moments.
Back in May 2024, when their son Barron Trump graduated from high school, Melania showed up in a navy suit paired with a straw hat, while Donald wore his usual navy suit and tie.
Again, fans thought she was trying to go unnoticed next to him.
“I like that she’s so ashamed to be next to him that she’s dressed like she’s two kids in a trenchcoat trying to sneak into an adult movie,” one person wrote.
Another joked, “Melania thinks she can hide under that hat….”
Someone else quipped, “Oh look, Trump and Melania in the same picture,” while another bluntly added, “She put on that big hat by choice. So no one would see the disgust in her eyes as she looked to the left by accident.”