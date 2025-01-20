or
Donald and Melania Trump Ripped to Shreds Over 'Embarrassing' Air-Kiss at 2025 Inauguration: Watch

Donald and Melania Trump's air-kiss was ripped apart when they barely showed any PDA toward one another during the January 20 event.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Awkward! Donald and Melania Trump's air-kiss at the 2025 inauguration was ripped to shreds, as it looked like the latter wanted nothing to do with her husband.

Naturally, people took to social media to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "Trump went in for a kiss and Melania's hat was like, not today," while another said, "I'm actually screaming, Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing LMFAO AHAJSJDNDKXK."

A third person added, "Haha. Melania didn’t even want to lean over far enough for Donald to kiss her," while a fourth said, "NAAH NOT THE AIR KISS FROM TRUMP TO MELANIA."

