More Duggars?Social Media Sleuths Speculate Josh & Kendra Duggar Welcomed Baby Number 4
Did Joe and Kendra Duggar quietly welcome a new baby to the family?
Although the couple didn't publicly confirm the birth or that they were even expecting, social media sleuths leaked a photo of Joe, 27, and Kendra, 23, out to dinner at a restaurant with a baby stroller parked right next to the table, per The Sun. They already share three kids — Garrett, 3, Addison, 2, and Brooklyn, 1.
Rumors swirled back in March that Kendra would give birth to baby number four while still in her early 20s after several photos popped up on social media seemingly showing off her allegedly growing bump.
In one snapshot, the young couple was photographed with Jim Bob and Michelle. The mom-of-three was wearing a black and white striped dress with an empire waist paired with a light brown blazer.
"At this point we should rather speculate if it is possible that she is NOT pregnant," a Reddit user quipped, while another jokingly replied, "I like to assume the members of the fertility cult are pregnant unless they state otherwise."
A third noted that Kendra wouldn't usually wear that style of shirt or dress unless she's pregnant and possibly hiding a baby bump, with a fourth fan backing them up, adding: "That shirt is a maternity shirt, I have the same one in green and white, so probably."
If the baby news is true, Kendra, who doesn't turn 24 until August, will have three children that are 3-years-old and younger at only 23-years-old.
The lovebirds met through their church and reportedly got to know each other better for about six months before they entered a courtship. (The Duggar kids are not allowed to date without parental supervision, instead they enter relationships also known as courtships, with the intention of eventually getting married.)
Later that year, Joe popped the question to his future wife while at his sister's wedding in May 2017, and the happy couple tied the knot that September.