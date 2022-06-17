"At this point we should rather speculate if it is possible that she is NOT pregnant," a Reddit user quipped, while another jokingly replied, "I like to assume the members of the fertility cult are pregnant unless they state otherwise."

A third noted that Kendra wouldn't usually wear that style of shirt or dress unless she's pregnant and possibly hiding a baby bump, with a fourth fan backing them up, adding: "That shirt is a maternity shirt, I have the same one in green and white, so probably."

If the baby news is true, Kendra, who doesn't turn 24 until August, will have three children that are 3-years-old and younger at only 23-years-old.