Fans Lose It Over Jinger Duggar's Husband Wearing 'Save The Children' Shirt 1 Day After Josh Duggar Receives Prison Sentence

While a few of Josh Duggar's relatives have spoken out after he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography, his sister Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have stayed silent — or have they?

One day after the Wednesday, May 25, hearing, the former soccer player, 34, posted a selfie alongside his wife, 28, captioning the sweet pic, "Hey Siri, play 'The Luckiest.'" But fans were quick to notice that his white tee had the words "save the children" embroidered on it.