50 Cent Shades Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole as He Praises Taylor Swift: 'I Like It a Lot Better Than the Last Thing He Had Going On'

50 Cent isn’t holding back when it comes to Travis Kelce’s love life. During a recent interview, the rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — was asked if he approves of Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift. Without missing a beat, he replied, “I do, I do. I like it a lot better than the last thing [Kelce] had going on,” seemingly throwing a little shade at Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Source: @extratv/X 50 Cent threw shade at Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole.

The interviewer looked surprised, but 50 Cent simply smiled and doubled down, saying, “It's a lot better.” He added, “I like her boyfriend too. I like the team. I like KC,” making it clear he’s a fan of both the couple and the Chiefs.

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift shouting him out on "The Life of a Showgirl" and says he's a big Travis Kelce fan too! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0BLw9am5eE — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 22, 2025 Source: @extratv/X

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off from 2017 until officially calling it quits in 2022. But even after the breakup, drama seems to keep following them.

Fans recently speculated that Swift’s new track “Opalite” from The Life of a Showgirl, might be a subtle diss aimed at Nicole. In the song, Swift sings, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.” The lyric instantly sparked rumors that it referenced Kelce’s relationship with Nicole, who was once accused of being “too focused on social media” during their five-year romance.

Source: MEGA The rapper said he 'likes' Taylor Swift much more for Travis Kelce.

But instead of reacting directly, Nicole appeared to take the classy route. On the same day Swift’s album dropped, Nicole shared stunning photos from a Hollywood Confidential dinner honoring influential women in entertainment. Dressed in a silky brown halter dress, the 33-year-old influencer looked radiant and confident.

She captioned her post, “What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood.”

Source: MEGA Fans think one line from Taylor Swift’s new song 'Opalite' is about Kayla Nicole.

Source: MEGA The couple got engaged in August.

The lyric goes, “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played / Should’ve kissed you anyway.” "It felt great. I'm a low-key Swiftie over here. When she makes that reference, she's capturing a period of time that no matter where you were, I was affecting you at that point. It was the biggest thing in music culture at that time. She did it in such a cool way artistically that it just blows past, but I get what that is. That reference is who she was in that time period, how it was affecting what was happening, everyone who was there for that time period was around to feel that music and knows what she is talking about," he said.