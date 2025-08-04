or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb death
OK LogoNEWS

Did Actress Loni Anderson Die? Inside Her Cause of Death and Lifelong Battle With Illness

Photo of Loni Anderson.
Source: MEGA

Fans were shocked to learn that Loni Anderson died just days before her 80th birthday and are eager to know more about the actress’ official cause of death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Loni Anderson was known as the bubbly blonde receptionist on the ‘80s sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati, but fans were shocked to find out the actress died just days before her 80th birthday.

With tributes pouring in for the iconic sitcom actress, fans are curious to learn more about Anderson’s official cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Loni Anderson Die?

Photo of Loni Anderson is known for her TV and movie appearances.
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson is known for her TV and movie appearances.

News of Anderson’s death broke on August 3, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death?

Photo of Loni Anderson's official cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson's official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Anderson’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, the actress died at a Los Angeles hospital after battling a “prolonged” illness, according to her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Lagan.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

MORE ON:
celeb death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Was Loni Anderon Married at the Time of Her Death?

Photo of Loni Anderson is survived by her husband, Bob Flick.
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson is survived by her husband, Bob Flick.

Anderson is survived by her husband, Bob Flick, whom she married in 2008.

What Health Issues Did Loni Anderson Face in Her Lifetime?

Photo of Details of Loni Anderson's 'prolonged illness' has yet to be revealed.
Source: MEGA

Details of Loni Anderson's 'prolonged illness' has yet to be revealed.

Although details of Anderson’s “prolonged illness” have yet to be revealed, the Stroker Ace actress opened up about being a caregiver to her parents, who both suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and were reluctant to give up smoking.

“I would have thought they would have thrown those cigarettes away immediately because you don’t want to have those coughing fits,” Anderson told the Future of Personal Health. “And my mom would say, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ and my dad said, ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’ And I would think to myself, ‘And yet, you want another cigarette.’ And that was really shocking to me.”

The WKRP in Cincinnati star emphasized that she wasn’t a smoker, so it was “hard for [her] to relate” to her parents, adding, “I just saw how they were suffering.”

Anderson’s son played a major role in her desire to be an advocate for the disease after he became interested in a cartoon character who smoked.

“And he put on some glasses, put a little costume on, this hat and everything, and he came in and he had like a pencil in his mouth and I thought, ‘Oh, my God,’” she explained. “And I made him part of my fight. I said, ‘Will you help me to make sure that other kids get to have their moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas?’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.