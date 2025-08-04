Did Actress Loni Anderson Die? Inside Her Cause of Death and Lifelong Battle With Illness

Fans were shocked to learn that Loni Anderson died just days before her 80th birthday and are eager to know more about the actress’ official cause of death.

Loni Anderson was known as the bubbly blonde receptionist on the ‘80s sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati, but fans were shocked to find out the actress died just days before her 80th birthday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

Anderson’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, the actress died at a Los Angeles hospital after battling a “prolonged” illness , according to her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Lagan .

Although details of Anderson’s “prolonged illness” have yet to be revealed, the Stroker Ace actress opened up about being a caregiver to her parents, who both suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and were reluctant to give up smoking.

“I would have thought they would have thrown those cigarettes away immediately because you don’t want to have those coughing fits,” Anderson told the Future of Personal Health. “And my mom would say, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ and my dad said, ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’ And I would think to myself, ‘And yet, you want another cigarette.’ And that was really shocking to me.”

The WKRP in Cincinnati star emphasized that she wasn’t a smoker, so it was “hard for [her] to relate” to her parents, adding, “I just saw how they were suffering.”

Anderson’s son played a major role in her desire to be an advocate for the disease after he became interested in a cartoon character who smoked.

“And he put on some glasses, put a little costume on, this hat and everything, and he came in and he had like a pencil in his mouth and I thought, ‘Oh, my God,’” she explained. “And I made him part of my fight. I said, ‘Will you help me to make sure that other kids get to have their moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas?’”