Did Olivia Wilde Soft Launch Her Romance With Caspar Jopling? See the Spicy Photo

Photo of Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling
Source: MEGA/@oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde appeared to have soft launched her relationship with Caspar Jopling at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling seem to have made their relationship official.

The actress, 41, teased her new romance in an Instagram photo dump from the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, January 28.

In the post, Wilde included a photo of herself hugging an undisclosed man, which an outlet confirmed is Jopling, 34.

Image of Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling are allegedly dating.
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling are allegedly dating.

The TV star was all smiles and closed her eyes while her man wrapped his arms around her back.

Wilde wore a lacy black, backless dress by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with cowboy boots, while Jopling matched in a long-sleeved black shirt. The stars appeared to be hanging out in a bar but only had eyes for each other.

Elsewhere in the social media share, Wilde included a film camera photo of herself, donning a white pin that read “Ice Out.” She also posed alongside friends and The Invite costars Seth Rogen and Edward Norton on the snowy streets of Park City, Utah.

“I Want Your S-- & The Invite ♥️ Park City 4vrrrr,” she captioned her post and limited the comments section.

When Did Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling Start Dating?

Image of Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling were both previously married.
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling were both previously married.

Wilde and Jopling fueled dating rumors in September 2025 when they were photographed kissing outside of The Pelican restaurant in London. According to witnesses, they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” and spent three hours inside the restaurant "laughing and joking.” Sources also noticed the alleged couple “seemed very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company” and “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers … before getting into the same taxi.”

That same month, they made their first public appearance together at W Magazine’s New York Fashion Week event at Chez Margaux.

Olivia Wilde

Inside Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling's Past Relationships

Image of Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling both have kids from previous relationships.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling both have kids from previous relationships.

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. She also shares kids Daisy Josephine, 9, and Otis Alexander, 11, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Jopling was wed to Ellie Goulding from 2019 to 2024 and shares son Arthur, 4, with the pop star.

Ellie Goulding Says Caspar Jopling 'Loves' the Songs on Her 'Divorce Album'

Image of Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling have not verbally confirmed their romance.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling have not verbally confirmed their romance.

In a Wednesday, January 28, interview, Goulding revealed that Jopling still listens to and “loves” her new tracks, which are a part of a “divorce album.”

“My label, my friends — everyone’s behind it. And even my ex-husband loves the songs…Well, he hasn’t heard all the songs,” she teased. “When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away…There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it. Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don’t serve me long-term.”

