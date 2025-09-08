Olivia Wilde Caught Kissing Ellie Goulding’s Ex-Husband Caspar Jopling After Intimate Dinner Date
Olivia Wilde seemingly has a new man in her life.
The O.C. alum, 41, was spotted kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, outside of The Pelican restaurant in London on September 4, according to photos obtained by a news outlet.
Olivia Wilde Was Spotted Making Out With Caspar Jopling
The stars were dressed casually for the occasion, with witnesses telling the outlet they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”
Before their makeout session outside the restaurant, Wilde and Jaspar, 33, reportedly spent three hours inside “laughing and joking.”
In addition, witnesses said the rumored couple “seemed very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company” and “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers … before getting into the same taxi.”
Olivia Wilde Formerly Dated Harry Styles
Wilde was formerly romantically linked to basketball player Dane DiLiegro after they were seen attending an NBA game together in January. The alleged relationship marked her first since splitting from Harry Styles in November 2022.
In addition, Wilde is a mother of two children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The pair was together from 2011 to 2022.
- Olivia Wilde 'Totally Smitten' With New Man Dane Diliegro: 'This Is the First Guy She's Really Fallen for Since Harry Styles'
- Has Olivia Wilde Already Introduced Her & Jason Sudeikis' Kids To New Beau Harry Styles?
- Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting To Know' Olivia Wilde's Kids As Steamy Couple Tries To 'See Each Other As Much As Possible': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding Were Married for 4 Years
As for Jopling, his split from Goulding, 38, was announced in February 2024 after more than four years of marriage.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23.
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer explained to her followers that she and Jopling remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.
Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding Remain Cordial
Jopling reposted his ex's statement, while also sharing his own message regarding the split.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship … that I hope more than anything will make any tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time.”
He reiterated Goulding's statement regarding their commitment to co-parent their son, adding, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and most importantly, co-parents to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”