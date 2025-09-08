NEWS Olivia Wilde Caught Kissing Ellie Goulding’s Ex-Husband Caspar Jopling After Intimate Dinner Date Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde seemingly has a new man in her life, as she was spotted kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, outside of a restaurant in London. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Olivia Wilde seemingly has a new man in her life. The O.C. alum, 41, was spotted kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, outside of The Pelican restaurant in London on September 4, according to photos obtained by a news outlet.

Olivia Wilde Was Spotted Making Out With Caspar Jopling

Source: MEGA Oliva Wilde and Caspar Jopling were at the restaurant for three hours before their makeout session.

The stars were dressed casually for the occasion, with witnesses telling the outlet they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.” Before their makeout session outside the restaurant, Wilde and Jaspar, 33, reportedly spent three hours inside “laughing and joking.” In addition, witnesses said the rumored couple “seemed very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company” and “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers … before getting into the same taxi.”

Olivia Wilde Formerly Dated Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde was previously tied to Dane DiLiegro, Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde was formerly romantically linked to basketball player Dane DiLiegro after they were seen attending an NBA game together in January. The alleged relationship marked her first since splitting from Harry Styles in November 2022. In addition, Wilde is a mother of two children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The pair was together from 2011 to 2022.

Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding Were Married for 4 Years

Source: MEGA Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding announced their split in February 2024.

As for Jopling, his split from Goulding, 38, was announced in February 2024 after more than four years of marriage. “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on February 23. The "Love Me Like You Do" singer explained to her followers that she and Jopling remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.” “We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded in the statement.

Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding Remain Cordial

Source: MEGA Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding remain cordial after their split.