Ellie Goulding Reveals Ex-Husband Caspar Jopling 'Loves' Her New Divorce Songs Despite Not 'Hearing' All of Them

Ellie Goulding found an unexpected fan in ex-husband Caspar Jopling. In a Wednesday, January 28, interview, the singer, 39, revealed that her ex "loves" her new music even though some of the fresh tunes are about their divorce. Goulding — who split from Jopling in February 2024 after four years of marriage — disclosed that the art dealer, 34, has listened to most of her upcoming album, which is set to be released early this year.

“My label, my friends — everyone’s behind it. And even my ex-husband loves the songs…Well, he hasn’t heard all the songs,” she joked. Even though Goulding has moved on from her past relationship, she thought it was important to express how she felt during the split. “When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away…There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it,” she explained. “Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don’t serve me long-term.”

Ellie Goulding Admits She's Releasing a 'Divorce Album'

When the “Lights” singer went into the studio to record her upcoming project, she “didn’t know it was going to be a divorce album.” “That’s the way it started heading,” she admitted. “I would write things down, lines from poems or books. I was reading things to make me laugh, like Nora Ephron and Deborah Levy. I read Lisa Taddeo. I was just writing little things down that resonated with me.”

Ellie Goulding Reflects on How Motherhood Has Affected Her Music Career

As she anticipates the release of her album, Goulding is expecting a child with boyfriend Beau Minnear. She also shares son Arthur, 4, with Jopling. “I had a baby and, again, talking about women just being expected to be equipped to deal with this s--- all the time — I was not equipped to deal with the aftermath of suddenly being a mom and having to carry on like nothing’s happened,” she explained. “You brought a life into this world, and it’s changed your brain makeup and changed your body, and you just got to go on as if it’s nothing. So that, plus the fact that I knew that my marriage wasn’t working out, it was dark times.”

