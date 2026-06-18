Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit Dismissal Puts Dawn Richard’s Case on New Legal Track

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Sean “Diddy” Combs has scored a major court win, but the latest legal fight over his past is not necessarily over. A federal judge dismissed most of Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against Combs, ruling that the former Danity Kane and Diddy — Dirty Money singer filed many of her emotional and physical abuse claims too late under New York law. Richard’s lawyer said she intends to refile her primary claim in state court under the gender-motivated violence act.

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The Clock Decides the Case

Source: MEGA The ruling centered on deadlines rather than the allegations.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla tossed 17 of Richard’s 18 civil claims, saying most of the allegations, including groping, were not filed within the required legal window. The ruling said Richard cannot refile claims that missed New York’s deadline by more than a decade, though one claim may be brought again in state court.

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Source: MEGA Dawn Richard’s lawyer said she will continue the fight in state court.

“In order to bring a case in federal court, it must be filed timely,” said Greg Rinckey, founding partner at Tully Rinckey, who is not involved in the case. “Miss the deadline, the court will throw out your case regardless of how strong your evidence is.” Rinckey added that while it is “understandable” that plaintiffs may delay filing due to “fear, intimidation, or concerns about retaliation risk,” a failure to act in time “can leave individuals without a legal remedy, regardless of the merits of their case.”

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Not an Exoneration

Source: MEGA Legal experts said the decision did not exonerate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

“Diddy won on the calendar, not the facts,” said Todd Spodek, Managing Partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. “This isn't an exoneration — the judge actually called the allegations 'execrable' if true, but ruled that federal time limits had simply run out.” Failla wrote that the court’s decision “exists independently of its disapprobation of the factual allegations, which, if true, are execrable.” Richard sued Combs in September 2024, alleging abuse, manipulation and violence during her years working with him. Combs’ representatives previously said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the lawsuit and questioned why Richard would continue working with him if the allegations were true.

The Fight Moves Forward

Source: MEGA The case remained active despite the court setback.