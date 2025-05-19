While on the stand, the 41-year-old — who was previously part of the trio Dirty Money with Combs and Kalenna Harper from 2009 to 2011— answered questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner about what she witnessed during the Bad Boy Records founder's relationship with Ventura, 38, which lasted on and off from 2007 until 2018.

Richard alleged in court that she "frequently" watched Combs abuse Ventura, claiming he would "punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth."

The "Hello Good Morning" singer said she "saw him kick her" and "punch her in the stomach."