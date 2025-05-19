Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Dawn Richard Saw Rapper 'Punch, Kick, Choke and Drag' Cassie Ventura Throughout Their Relationship
Another key witness in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is backing Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's abuse claims.
On Monday, May 19, former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard appeared on the stand in a Lower Manhattan federal district court for the second time to testify against her ex-boss, 55.
Dawn Richards Testifies in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial
While on the stand, the 41-year-old — who was previously part of the trio Dirty Money with Combs and Kalenna Harper from 2009 to 2011— answered questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner about what she witnessed during the Bad Boy Records founder's relationship with Ventura, 38, which lasted on and off from 2007 until 2018.
Richard alleged in court that she "frequently" watched Combs abuse Ventura, claiming he would "punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth."
The "Hello Good Morning" singer said she "saw him kick her" and "punch her in the stomach."
Dawn Richards Witnessed Cassie Ventura's Abuse
Recalling specific times she allegedly was present for Combs turning violent against Ventura, Richard claimed to see the record executive punch the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker in the face with his closed first while at a concert in Central Park.
In 2010, Combs allegedly punched Ventura in the stomach at a restaurant in West Hollywood, where celebrities and Bad Boy Records employees were present.
Elsewhere in her testimony, Richard insisted under oath that she once saw Combs grab Ventura around her neck, slap her on the mouth and demand she "shut the f--- up."
Richard accused Bad Boy Records executive Harve Pierre, security guards D-Roc and Roger Bonds, and assistants Capricorn Clark and "Mia" — who is expected to testify later in the trial — of also witnessing Combs' abuse of Ventura during their decade-long relationship.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Reveals Rapper's 'Swinger' Lifestyle During Cross-Examination
- Kanye West, Mike Myers and More Celebrities Name-Dropped During Jury Selection for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Security Guard Recalls Rapper's 'Devilish State' as He Testifies About Cassie Ventura's 2016 Assault
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Diddy Defense Team Tries Poking Holes in Dawn Richard's Claims
During cross-examination on Monday, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland prodded Richard about her Friday, May 16, testimony.
The lawyer cited a story Richard told on Friday about Combs allegedly trying to hit Ventura with a hot frying pan.
"He came downstairs angry and was saying, ‘Where the f--- was his eggs’ and he was telling Cassie she never gets anything right and where the f--- was his food," she testified. "And he came over to the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the head, and she fell to the ground."
Grilling her on Monday, Westmoreland asked Richard if "it’s been hard to keep your story the same" about the alleged incident since she gave a slightly different recap of what happened during prior conversations with lawyers.
Richard — who sued Combs in September 2024 for allegedly manipulating, terrorizing and sexually abusing her — replied, "No, I wouldn’t agree with that."
Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo then asked Judge Arun Subramanian to disregard that part of Richard's testimony from the record, as he argued it had nothing to do with Combs' s-- trafficking charge and pointed out how Ventura never addressed the supposed incident herself, though he has yet to make an official ruling.