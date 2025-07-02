Danity Kane's Dawn Richard 'Disappointed' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict After Testifying Against Rapper

Danity Kane band member Dawn Richard released a statement through her attorney, Lisa Bloom, stating the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict was “disappointing.”

At the start of Combs’ trial in May, Richard testified against him by telling the court she had seen Diddy “frequently” attack his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

She elaborated that the Bad Boy Records founder would punch, choke and slap Ventura regularly. She also alleged that Combs kicked his ex in the stomach and hit her over the head with a skillet in front of her.