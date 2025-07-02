Danity Kane's Dawn Richard 'Disappointed' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict After Testifying Against Rapper
Danity Kane band member Dawn Richard released a statement through her attorney, Lisa Bloom, stating the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict was “disappointing.”
At the start of Combs’ trial in May, Richard testified against him by telling the court she had seen Diddy “frequently” attack his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
She elaborated that the Bad Boy Records founder would punch, choke and slap Ventura regularly. She also alleged that Combs kicked his ex in the stomach and hit her over the head with a skillet in front of her.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abused Cassie Ventura in Front of Dawn Richard
“He came downstairs angry and was saying, ‘Where the f--- was his eggs’ and he was telling Cassie she never gets anything right and where the f--- was his food,” Richard testified in May, referring to when she witnessed Combs hit Ventura with the kitchenware.
“And he came over to the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the head, and she fell to the ground,” she noted.
Dawn Richard Sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The “I’ll Be Missing You” artist was found not guilty of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He was, however, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
In addition to testifying, Richard filed a lawsuit in September 2024, accusing Combs of sexual assault and battery.
She also alleged that he deprived her of food and sleep during her time on his MTV reality show Making the Band in 2005.
Aubrey O'Day 'Physically Ill' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict
Richard’s bandmate Aubrey O’Day also broke her silence after the verdict was delivered on Wednesday, July 2.
As the news unfolded, O’Day shared videos to her Instagram Story of herself watching CNN. She captioned one clip, “Wow,” and could be heard in the background saying, “Ugh, this makes me physically ill… Cassie probably feels so horrible.”
Cassie Ventura's Attorney Releases Statement
Following the ruling, Ventura’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor spoke with OK!, saying he and his colleagues will “continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”
“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor added.
He continued, “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Waits for His Sentencing
Combs is still waiting to hear if he will be released on $1 million bond and allowed to stay at his home in Miami, Fla., while his sentence is determined.
Although prosecutors are gunning for a maximum sentence of 20 years, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo will continue to fight for 10 years max.