Sean 'Diddy' Combs Demands His Conviction Be Overturned as Disgraced Rapper Blasts Judge Who Sentenced Him to 50 Months in Prison
Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a new appeal to overturn his conviction.
The shamed rapper, 56, is demanding that he be released from prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution in October. He claims he's currently serving a "draconian" 50-month sentence.
Diddy Slammed Judge Arun Subramanian for Convicting Him
Diddy also accused Judge Arun Subramanian of acting like a “thirteenth juror” in his s-- trafficking trial that took place earlier this year in the paperwork that his team filed on December 23.
“The judge defied the jury’s verdict and found Combs ‘coerced,’ ‘exploited,’ and ‘forced’ his girlfriends to have s-- and led a criminal conspiracy,” the docs noted.
“These judicial findings trumped the verdict and led to the highest sentence ever imposed for any remotely similar defendant — even though most others, unlike Combs, ran prostitution businesses that exploited poor or undocumented women or minors," they continued.
The Bad Boys Records CEO's legal camp also stated their belief that the evidence featured in the trial “would have been irrelevant and inadmissible” if Diddy was just charged with the two Mann Act counts he was not acquitted of.
“Yet the district court — determined to punish Combs for the acquitted counts — considered all that evidence anyway. It did not even follow its own proposed test,” the paperwork revealed.
The New York native's lawyers asked the legal system to issue an “immediate release and either grant a judgment of acquittal or vacate and remand for resentencing.”
Diddy, who is scheduled to be released from prison in June 2028, is currently being housed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
He was previously residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. This past July, the mogul was found not guilty on two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and on racketeering conspiracy.
The Record Producer Was Blasted in 50 Cent's Documentary
Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent released a bombshell Netflix documentary earlier this month titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
The docuseries chronicled the rise and fall of the hip-hop star's musical empire, as well as his ultimate demise to his recent trial.
The show went into detail about Diddy's career and the various controversies that followed him throughout the decades, including his beef with the late great Tupac Shakur and his volatile relationship with Cassie Ventura.
Several noteworthy Diddy collaborators were interviewed, such as Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day, some of his trial jurors and former assistant Capricorn Clark.