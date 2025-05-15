Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Reveals Rapper's 'Swinger' Lifestyle During Cross-Examination

Ventura's comments emerged as part of cross-examinations conducted by Combs' defense attorney Anna Estevao, who probed into the mogul's sexual preferences.

The singer confirmed that Diddy had openly discussed the "swinger's lifestyle" with her while they were together, leading to a string of shocking admissions.

She recounted accompanying Combs to s-- clubs, where she witnessed him engage in sexual acts with other women — not once, but multiple times. This contrasts with previous witness accounts detailing "freak-off" parties, where Diddy allegedly enjoyed watching Cassie in the company of male s-- workers.

When Estevao pressed Ventura about whether the freak-offs related to the swinger lifestyle, she candidly replied, “Related in a sexual way, yeah. But they're very different.”