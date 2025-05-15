or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Pregnant Cassie Ventura Asks for Break as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Makes Her Read Aloud Old Racy Messages

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA; @cassie/Instagram

Cassie Ventura is testifying while eight months pregnant with her third child.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura clutched her pregnant belly as she asked the judge for a break during Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking trial.

The ex-girlfriend of the disgraced rapper was being questioned by Combs' defense team when she emotionally requested a pause in interrogation after testifying about the music mogul violently abusing her throughout their decade-long relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Grills Ex Cassie Ventura

pregnant cassie ventura break diddy combs defense texts trial court
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura had to read her old text messages from Sean 'Diddy' Combs in court.

One of Combs' defense attorneys named Anna Estevao began her questioning by asking Ventura why she "kept coming back" when dating Combs between 2007 and 2018.

She proceeded to make Ventura read aloud several racy text messages she sent Combs during their romance.

"I’m a very lucky woman," one read, as another said: "I haven’t talked to you AT ALL, I know you can take 3 minutes out of your day to talk to me and you don’t even try."

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Texts About Being 'Ready' for a 'Freak Off'

pregnant cassie ventura break diddy combs defense texts trial court
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura was grilled during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team's cross-examination.

The court room then exploded with tension as Estevao revealed a message Ventura previously sent to Combs, in which she wrote: "I'm always ready to freak off lol."

On August 7, 2009, Ventura told Combs, "I can’t wait to stare at some big black d---," while another messaged showcased how the "Long Way 2 Go" singer graphically described what she couldn't "wait" for the Bad Boy Records producer to do to her.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pregnant Ventura Requests Courtroom Break

pregnant cassie ventura break diddy combs defense texts trial court
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura is a key witness in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trafficking case.

At that point, Combs immediately asked for the judge to allow her to take a break, as she grabbed her eight-months pregnant belly with both hands. Her husband and father of her other two children, Alex Fine, was present inside of the courtroom to support his wife.

After the break, the "Me & U" hitmaker returned to the stand for the defense's cross-examination and additional messages were exposed — including one where Ventura opened up about her "trust" for Combs, writing: "I just think that I have to trust you beyond it just being sexual. Do you know what I mean? In order for me to be more open with the things we do in bed, this aggressive/sexual side of me."

Cassie Ventura Didn't Want 'Freak Offs' Recorded

pregnant cassie ventura break diddy combs defense texts trial court
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura said she developed an opiate addiction during her relationship with the rapper.

Ventura's opiate addiction — which she testified about earlier this week — then came up as a message showed her asking Combs if he had "any more pills." In the same text messages, the dancer mentioned deleting a video, though she couldn't confirm whether it was a "freak off" recording she was referring to.

Estevao questioned whether Ventura preferred "freak offs" to be recorded on her own devices, prompting her to reply: "I didn’t want them to be recorded at all."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.