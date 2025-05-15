Pregnant Cassie Ventura Asks for Break as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Makes Her Read Aloud Old Racy Messages
Cassie Ventura clutched her pregnant belly as she asked the judge for a break during Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking trial.
The ex-girlfriend of the disgraced rapper was being questioned by Combs' defense team when she emotionally requested a pause in interrogation after testifying about the music mogul violently abusing her throughout their decade-long relationship.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Grills Ex Cassie Ventura
One of Combs' defense attorneys named Anna Estevao began her questioning by asking Ventura why she "kept coming back" when dating Combs between 2007 and 2018.
She proceeded to make Ventura read aloud several racy text messages she sent Combs during their romance.
"I’m a very lucky woman," one read, as another said: "I haven’t talked to you AT ALL, I know you can take 3 minutes out of your day to talk to me and you don’t even try."
Cassie Ventura Texts About Being 'Ready' for a 'Freak Off'
The court room then exploded with tension as Estevao revealed a message Ventura previously sent to Combs, in which she wrote: "I'm always ready to freak off lol."
On August 7, 2009, Ventura told Combs, "I can’t wait to stare at some big black d---," while another messaged showcased how the "Long Way 2 Go" singer graphically described what she couldn't "wait" for the Bad Boy Records producer to do to her.
Pregnant Ventura Requests Courtroom Break
At that point, Combs immediately asked for the judge to allow her to take a break, as she grabbed her eight-months pregnant belly with both hands. Her husband and father of her other two children, Alex Fine, was present inside of the courtroom to support his wife.
After the break, the "Me & U" hitmaker returned to the stand for the defense's cross-examination and additional messages were exposed — including one where Ventura opened up about her "trust" for Combs, writing: "I just think that I have to trust you beyond it just being sexual. Do you know what I mean? In order for me to be more open with the things we do in bed, this aggressive/sexual side of me."
Cassie Ventura Didn't Want 'Freak Offs' Recorded
Ventura's opiate addiction — which she testified about earlier this week — then came up as a message showed her asking Combs if he had "any more pills." In the same text messages, the dancer mentioned deleting a video, though she couldn't confirm whether it was a "freak off" recording she was referring to.
Estevao questioned whether Ventura preferred "freak offs" to be recorded on her own devices, prompting her to reply: "I didn’t want them to be recorded at all."