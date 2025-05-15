Pregnant Cassie Ventura Asks for Break as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Makes Her Read Aloud Old Racy Messages

Cassie Ventura is testifying while eight months pregnant with her third child.

The ex-girlfriend of the disgraced rapper was being questioned by Combs' defense team when she emotionally requested a pause in interrogation after testifying about the music mogul violently abusing her throughout their decade-long relationship.

Cassie Ventura had to read her old text messages from Sean 'Diddy' Combs in court.

One of Combs' defense attorneys named Anna Estevao began her questioning by asking Ventura why she "kept coming back" when dating Combs between 2007 and 2018.

She proceeded to make Ventura read aloud several racy text messages she sent Combs during their romance.

"I’m a very lucky woman," one read, as another said: "I haven’t talked to you AT ALL, I know you can take 3 minutes out of your day to talk to me and you don’t even try."