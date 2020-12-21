On the mend! Simon Cowell looked healthy and strong on a boat trip and ski ride with his son, Eric, and partner Lauren Silverman as they enjoyed a sunny vacation in Barbados — just four months after Cowell broke his back.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old looked relaxed as the group had fun on the water. The trio played it safe and donned life jackets as they rode on jet skis, and the couple was also pictured sipping wine on the boat.

In August, Cowell had to undergo a six-hour surgery after he broke his back in an electric bike accident. As a result, the X-Factor creator had to cancel all his work for the year.

In October, a source told OK! that Cowell was “over the worst” of his injury and “was walking around looking energetic and perfectly happy.” However, a previous source spilled that the injury was actually much worse than initially reported.

Last week, it came out that Cowell was considering taking legal action against the manufactures of the bike and has been pressing Swindon Powertrain about the issue due to safety concerns for other customers.

According to The Sun, Cowell could take home $13.3 million for medical expenses and loss of earnings, but a whistleblower from the manufacturer claimed that the bike was an “accident waiting to happen” due to Cowell being untrained and “it should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it.”

“I said to my boss, ‘Are you showing Simon how to use this?’ He said he was just dropping it off and I said, ‘Are you serious?'” the person said.

Swindon Powertrain told the Mail: “With any device, it is important to read the user manual before attempting to operate, acknowledged by Mr Cowell himself. The EB-01 user manual includes a detailed process of how to familiarize oneself with the performance features and procedures to follow.”

They are “in contact with Mr Cowell’s aides to progress this,” and “the company has acted in good faith at all times.”

After the accident, Cowell tweeted: “Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

The accident happened when the bike “flew up in the air and did an accidental wheelie” when he tried to change gears. Cowell was “surprised by the power” of his new bike and knew right away that “he was in trouble.”

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met,” Cowell added at the time.

Since he’s been doing better in recent weeks, Cowell will be returning to work in January. “I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well,” Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent colleague Amanda Holdren said.