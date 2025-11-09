'The One That Got Away': Diplo Trolls Fans With Hilarious Justin Trudeau Selfie After Wild Dating Claim

Article continues below advertisement

Diplo is at it again, this time with a cheeky selfie that has fans buzzing. The DJ took to Instagram on Monday, November 3, to share a playful snapshot with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, captioning it with a nod to Katy Perry’s hit song, “The One That Got Away.” In the pic, both Diplo and Trudeau sport comically shocked expressions, adding to the post's humor.

Source: @diplo/Instagram Diplo shared a funny selfie with Justin Trudeau that quickly went viral.

Famous friends joined the fun in the comments. Paris Hilton couldn't contain her laughter, dropping a crying emoji, while Ryan Tedder exclaimed, “D---.” The selfie is a follow-up to Diplo's wild claim that he dated both Perry and Trudeau, which he clarified was a joke during a recent appearance on the “Smart Girl Dumb Questions” podcast.

Source: MEGA The rapper captioned it, 'The one that got away,' referencing Katy Perry’s hit song.

“I did date Trudeau, too,” Diplo quipped, adding, “That was a weird one though. Because I’m just … I’m not into politicians.”

Source: Nayeema Raza/YouTube

However, the podcast's official YouTube account confirmed that he was joking when a fan inquired if the claim was serious. The "Teenage Dream" singer ranked Diplo as her third best lover back in 2017 during a game with James Corden, following Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. Diplo humorously responded on Twitter, saying, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and later added, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”

Source: MEGA The selfie comes after Diplo joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Amid all the laughter, Perry’s romance with Trudeau appears to be progressing well. The pair first sparked dating rumors during an intimate dinner in Montreal last July and recently made their public debut as a couple, holding hands in Paris while celebrating her 41st birthday.

Source: MEGA The pair were recently spotted in Paris.

A source close to the couple shared, “He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids, and French food.” Meanwhile, Perry seemingly confirmed she's officially off the market during one of her recent concerts in Prague.

