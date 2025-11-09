or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Diplo
OK LogoNEWS

'The One That Got Away': Diplo Trolls Fans With Hilarious Justin Trudeau Selfie After Wild Dating Claim

split photo of Diplo and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA; @diplo/Instagram

Diplo posted a playful selfie with Justin Trudeau — after he claimed he dated both him and Katy Perry.

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diplo is at it again, this time with a cheeky selfie that has fans buzzing.

The DJ took to Instagram on Monday, November 3, to share a playful snapshot with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, captioning it with a nod to Katy Perry’s hit song, “The One That Got Away.”

In the pic, both Diplo and Trudeau sport comically shocked expressions, adding to the post's humor.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diplo shared a funny selfie with Justin Trudeau that quickly went viral.
Source: @diplo/Instagram

Diplo shared a funny selfie with Justin Trudeau that quickly went viral.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @diplo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Famous friends joined the fun in the comments.

Paris Hilton couldn't contain her laughter, dropping a crying emoji, while Ryan Tedder exclaimed, “D---.”

The selfie is a follow-up to Diplo's wild claim that he dated both Perry and Trudeau, which he clarified was a joke during a recent appearance on the “Smart Girl Dumb Questions” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The rapper captioned it, 'The one that got away,' referencing Katy Perry’s hit song.
Source: MEGA

The rapper captioned it, 'The one that got away,' referencing Katy Perry’s hit song.

Article continues below advertisement

“I did date Trudeau, too,” Diplo quipped, adding, “That was a weird one though. Because I’m just … I’m not into politicians.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Nayeema Raza/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

However, the podcast's official YouTube account confirmed that he was joking when a fan inquired if the claim was serious.

The "Teenage Dream" singer ranked Diplo as her third best lover back in 2017 during a game with James Corden, following Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

Diplo humorously responded on Twitter, saying, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and later added, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”

MORE ON:
Diplo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The selfie comes after Diplo joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

The selfie comes after Diplo joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid all the laughter, Perry’s romance with Trudeau appears to be progressing well.

The pair first sparked dating rumors during an intimate dinner in Montreal last July and recently made their public debut as a couple, holding hands in Paris while celebrating her 41st birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair were recently spotted in Paris.
Source: MEGA

The pair were recently spotted in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the couple shared, “He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids, and French food.”

Meanwhile, Perry seemingly confirmed she's officially off the market during one of her recent concerts in Prague.

Article continues below advertisement

"This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” Perry said, per a TikTok video.

“No! I am dating someone else for crying out f------ loud,” she told the crowd.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.