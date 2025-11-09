'The One That Got Away': Diplo Trolls Fans With Hilarious Justin Trudeau Selfie After Wild Dating Claim
Nov. 9 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Diplo is at it again, this time with a cheeky selfie that has fans buzzing.
The DJ took to Instagram on Monday, November 3, to share a playful snapshot with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, captioning it with a nod to Katy Perry’s hit song, “The One That Got Away.”
In the pic, both Diplo and Trudeau sport comically shocked expressions, adding to the post's humor.
Famous friends joined the fun in the comments.
Paris Hilton couldn't contain her laughter, dropping a crying emoji, while Ryan Tedder exclaimed, “D---.”
The selfie is a follow-up to Diplo's wild claim that he dated both Perry and Trudeau, which he clarified was a joke during a recent appearance on the “Smart Girl Dumb Questions” podcast.
“I did date Trudeau, too,” Diplo quipped, adding, “That was a weird one though. Because I’m just … I’m not into politicians.”
However, the podcast's official YouTube account confirmed that he was joking when a fan inquired if the claim was serious.
The "Teenage Dream" singer ranked Diplo as her third best lover back in 2017 during a game with James Corden, following Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.
Diplo humorously responded on Twitter, saying, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and later added, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Fuel Dating Rumors as Former Canadian Prime Minister Supports Pop Star at Her Concert: Watch
- Katy Perry Told Justin Trudeau She Wanted to 'Stay the Night' With Him During Their Dinner Date, Lip Reader Claims
- Moving On? Katy Perry Spotted on Dinner Date With Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau After Orlando Bloom Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amid all the laughter, Perry’s romance with Trudeau appears to be progressing well.
The pair first sparked dating rumors during an intimate dinner in Montreal last July and recently made their public debut as a couple, holding hands in Paris while celebrating her 41st birthday.
A source close to the couple shared, “He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids, and French food.”
Meanwhile, Perry seemingly confirmed she's officially off the market during one of her recent concerts in Prague.
"This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” Perry said, per a TikTok video.
“No! I am dating someone else for crying out f------ loud,” she told the crowd.