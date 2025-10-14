Justin Trudeau Has Been 'Pursuing' Katy Perry Since Their First Date, Source Says: 'She Finds Him Attractive'

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like sparks are flying between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. According to a source, the Canadian Prime Minister has been “pursuing” the pop star ever since their first dinner date in Montreal this past July. The insider said the two hit it off right away, describing their bond as “an easy connection.”

Article continues below advertisement

“When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch,” the source told an outlet on October 12. “They have many shared interests and a lot to talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau has been 'pursuing' Katy Perry since their first date in Montreal, a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added that Trudeau even made a trip to California to see Perry during one of her tour breaks. “She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful,” they revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Romance rumors first started swirling in July, after the pair were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Le Violon in Montreal. A few days later, Trudeau was seen cheering Perry on from the audience at her Canadian concert. Another source later confirmed on October 13 that the pair have been staying in constant contact while the “Firework” singer continues her Lifetimes Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources said the two have an 'easy connection.'

Article continues below advertisement

Perry, 40, is said to be “flattered” by the politician’s attention, especially since their connection began just three months after her split from Orlando Bloom. “They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other,” a source shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him,” another insider revealed. “Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry is allegedly 'flattered' by his attention following her split from Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, the rumored couple was seen looking cozy aboard Perry’s 78-foot yacht, Caravelle, in California. Photos showed Trudeau shirtless, wrapping his arm around Perry’s waist and sharing a kiss with the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry’s new romance comes after her split from Bloom in July, ending their nine-year relationship. The two got engaged in February 2019 but never tied the knot. “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their reps said on July 3. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy, 5] with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split was confirmed this past summer.