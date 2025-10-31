Katy Perry Confirms Relationship With Justin Trudeau as She Shuts Down Fan's 'Inappropriate' Wedding Proposal
Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Katy Perry is claiming her man!
The “Fireworks” singer, 41, confirmed she wasn’t single anymore following her June split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. The reveal came while reading fan signs on stage at a tour stop in Prague, as the singer pointed at one that asked for her hand in marriage.
Katy Perry Confirmed She Was 'Dating Someone'
“This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” she yelled as she pointed offstage, according to TikTok footage shared by a fan. “No, I am dating someone else. For crying out f------ loud, inappropriate.”
Although Perry didn’t name her new romantic interest, the “California Gurls” artist’s comments come days after she made her first public appearance with Justin Trudeau. The pair was photographed holding hands while on a date for Perry’s 41st birthday at Paris’ Crazy Horse cabaret.
"Justin handed her a rose," eyewitnesses revealed. "She looked like she was floating!"
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Sparked Rumors Over the Summer
The “Dark Horse” artist and former Canadian prime minister, 53, first sparked dating rumors over the summer when they were spotted on a cozy dinner date in Montreal. Their romance moved fast, as earlier this month, they were spotted showing major PDA on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Justin Trudeau 'Checks All the Boxes' for Katy Perry
"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect," a source told a news outlet on October 27, adding the pair "make time for each other and have a really strong connection" despite their "busy schedules."
The relationship marks Perry's first since ending her engagement to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, in June. The stars were together for more than nine years, but they remain cordial as they co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove.
Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom in June
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
As for the Canada native, he split from his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The exes share three children.