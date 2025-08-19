Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Romance Has 'Cooled Down' After Politician Wasn't 'Thrilled' About Their Dinner Date Leaking: Source
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance has reportedly hit a snag as the two navigate their busy lives and the pressure of public attention that comes with such a high-profile connection.
The pair enjoyed an intimate dinner date last month in Montreal, followed by Trudeau's appearance at Perry's sold-out Lifetimes concert in Canada.
However, communication between the two has "waned in the past two weeks," according to Daily Mail.
"She's busy, he's busy," a source told the outlet, noting that the two had been texting "nonstop" in July. "They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off."
Yet the insider reassured fans, stating, "But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off."
The former Canadian Prime Minister appears to have been caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed their dinner. Just weeks after the "Dark Horse" singer announced her split from Orlando Bloom, the dining occasion captured considerable public interest.
"I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out," the source revealed. "It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted."
Additional insights revealed that Trudeau wasn't fully prepared for the spotlight that comes with dating Perry. "It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming," the source added.
While Trudeau did attend Perry's concert, bringing along his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau, the relationship seems to have shifted.
Another insider revealed, "She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now. She has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando."
Although Katy and Justin's unexpected pairing caught many off guard, the connection between them was reportedly immediate.
"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," a source earlier shared with People. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada."
"There is an attraction," the source added. "They have a lot in common."
The politician and Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former flames share three children: sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11 and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.
Meanwhile, Katy confirmed her split from Orlando in early July after nearly a decade together, and the two share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.