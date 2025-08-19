NEWS Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Romance Has 'Cooled Down' After Politician Wasn't 'Thrilled' About Their Dinner Date Leaking: Source Source: Mega Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance has hit a snag after their dinner date leaked, a source said. OK! Staff Aug. 19 2025, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Source: Mega Justin Trudeau supported Katy Perry at her Lifetimes concert in Canada.

However, communication between the two has "waned in the past two weeks," according to Daily Mail. "She's busy, he's busy," a source told the outlet, noting that the two had been texting "nonstop" in July. "They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off."

Source: Mega The rumored couple's constant communication slowed in recent weeks, an insider said.

Yet the insider reassured fans, stating, "But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off." The former Canadian Prime Minister appears to have been caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed their dinner. Just weeks after the "Dark Horse" singer announced her split from Orlando Bloom, the dining occasion captured considerable public interest.

Source: Mega Justin Trudeau reportedly felt uneasy about their first date photos leaking.

"I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out," the source revealed. "It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted." Additional insights revealed that Trudeau wasn't fully prepared for the spotlight that comes with dating Perry. "It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming," the source added.

While Trudeau did attend Perry's concert, bringing along his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau, the relationship seems to have shifted. Another insider revealed, "She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now. She has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando." Although Katy and Justin's unexpected pairing caught many off guard, the connection between them was reportedly immediate.

Source: Mega Katy Perry recently split from Orlando Bloom, while Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire called it quits in 2023.