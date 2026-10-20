NEWS Hollywood Director Penelope Spheeris Claims 'Mean-Spirited' Jennifer Aniston Gifted Her Bedazzled Intimacy Toy to 'Humiliate' Her in Front of Crew Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston has been accused of giving fellow director Penelope Spheeris an inappropriate gift on a film set. Taylor Camp Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Aniston is facing a wild accusation from a fellow Hollywood director who claims the Friends star once gave her an X-rated gift to embarrass her in front of an entire film crew. Penelope Spheeris, 80, alleged that Aniston, 57, was responsible for gifting her a rhinestone-covered s-- toy while they were working on the 2011 Lifetime anthology film Five. During a recent appearance on "The Moynihan Report" podcast, Spheeris described the incident as "mean-spirited," claiming the unusual present was intended to humiliate her.

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Penelope Spheeris Recalls Opening X-Rated Gift in Front of Crew

Source: MEGA Penelope Spheeris claimed she was embarrassed after opening a rhinestone-covered s-- toy in front of her colleagues.

Spheeris claimed the uncomfortable moment unfolded toward the end of filming when an assistant director instructed her to sit down. "At the end of the shoot, the assistant director comes over and says, 'Have a seat in the chair,'" she recalled. The filmmaker said the entire crew gathered around as a producer approached with a wrapped gift. Initially, Spheeris believed she was receiving a thoughtful gesture. However, her excitement quickly disappeared when she opened the package. "There [was] a f------ d---- in there in front of the whole crew," she said. The director explained that the adult toy was covered in rhinestones, making it unusable.

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Director Accuses Jennifer Aniston of Trying to 'Humiliate' Her

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Penelope Spheeris both directed segments of the 2011 Lifetime anthology 'Five.'

Spheeris didn't hold back when describing how the alleged gift made her feel. She characterized the gesture as "mean-spirited" and said she believed it was designed to embarrass her in front of her colleagues. Although Aniston did not personally hand Spheeris the present, the director insisted she believed the actress was responsible. Spheeris acknowledged that she had no direct confirmation Aniston arranged the gift, but pointed to a later encounter as the reason for her suspicion.

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Penelope Spheeris Says Another Gift Box Raised Suspicions

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston allegedly carried a similar gift box at the 2012 Directors Guild Awards.

According to Spheeris, she encountered Aniston again around the 2012 Directors Guild Awards and noticed the actress carrying a familiar-looking gift box. "When we got nominated for a Director's Guild Award [in 2012], she comes in with the same kind of gift box in her hand," Spheeris explained. The director said she jokingly asked whether the package contained another s-- toy. Aniston allegedly replied that it was a present for producer Marta Kauffman. "But it was the same box," Spheeris insisted. "Those were Jennifer Aniston's gift boxes." Recognizing the potentially controversial nature of her accusations, she added, "I'll get sued for that but whatever." Aniston's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Jennifer Aniston and Penelope Spheeris Worked Together on 'Five'

Source: MEGA Penelope Spheeris is known for directing 'Wayne's World.'