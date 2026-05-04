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'Disappointed' Kate Middleton Was 'Done' With Prince Harry After He Discussed King Charles' Cancer in Bombshell BBC Interview, Royal Author Claims

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was 'disappointed' over what Prince Harry said in his BBC chat last year.

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May 4 2026, Updated 4:01 p.m. ET

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Kate Middleton wasn't too thrilled with Prince Harry after his bombshell BBC interview in May 2025.

According to royal author Christopher Andersen's new book, Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, the Princess of Wales, 44, was pushed over the edge after the shocking chat.

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Prince Harry Spoke With the BBC About The Firm in May 2025

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image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry spoke with the BBC in 2025 about the rift with his family.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex, 41, spoke with the British news organization about his dad King Charles' cancer battle.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has," Harry said at the time, adding he wanted a "reconciliation" with his family.

In an excerpt of Andersen's biography published by Us Weekly, he wrote: “The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown."

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Prince Harry Described His Feud With His Family in 'Spare'

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry bashed Prince William in his 2023 memoir 'Spare.'

The chat made Kate “more disappointed than angry,” Andersen added. As for Harry's estranged sibling, Prince William, he "had already slammed the door shut on his brother" over what the Invictus Games founder penned in his 2023 memoir Spare.

In Spare, Harry detailed his struggles as the second son of Charles, 77, and described the physical fights he had with William, 43.

“Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer," the royal expert went on.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is the 'sweetest, moving loving person' ever, one staffer said.

The Duchess of Cambridge then "promised" her husband she was "done" with Harry following the interview.

An anonymous staffer at Sandringham Estate told Andersen for his book that Kate is the "sweetest, most loving person you could ever know."

"But like everyone else, she has her limits," the employee said. Andersen gave further insight into the Kate and Harry rift to Us Weekly, saying her own cancer battle helped her relate to Charles.

Kate Middleton and King Charles Both Suffered With Cancer

image of King Charles and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Kate Middleton revealed their cancer battles in 2024.

Both Kate and the monarch were diagnosed with forms of cancer in 2024, with the princess announcing she's in remission in January 2025.

“I think Kate’s relationship with her father-in-law over their shared cancer battles really has made her much more sensitive to King Charles’ feelings,” Andersen explained. “She knows better than anyone that having someone publicly imply you may be at death’s door is horribly demoralizing.”

While Kate has always been the “level-headed one” in the royal family's feud, she's often attempted to “bridge the widening gap between the brothers."

Harry and his sister-in-law won't “have any sort of relationship" in the "foreseeable future,” he added.

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