Kate Middleton and King Charles' Lives Were 'Turned Upside Down' After Both Were Diagnosed With Cancer
Kate Middleton and King Charles shocked the world when they announced they were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but the royals remained positive despite battling the disease.
“The family hadn't even got through the first month of the year and their lives were already turned upside down," a source told an outlet. "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year."
“I don't think anyone sitting there in January, wondering how on earth they were going to steer the good ship with wave after wave crashing over the bow, would have imagined such an optimistic outcome," the insider said.
Kate and Charles took a step back from their roles to focus on their treatment, but the former was able to return to public duties in April.
“And yet here we all are," the source shared. “It's frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.”
Charles has been transparent about his health throughout his cancer journey, and his decision to share his diagnosis brought more attention to the disease.
“The King hoped that if he could be honest, it may help others in the same position," another source revealed.
"He was determined that something positive should come from such a setback in terms of raising awareness and support for families who go through a similar experience," the insider revealed.
While Charles was able to take on forward-facing duties in April, Kate didn't make any public appearances until June. However, the Princess of Wales shared in September she is in remission.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on social media. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
As Kate prioritized her well-being, Prince William continued to be a supportive partner to the princess.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
When Kate first announced she had cancer, Charles praised his "beloved daughter-in-law" for her bravery.
A spokesperson for the king revealed he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and that he remained in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.