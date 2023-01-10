The Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry's Memoir

Harry claimed Prince William once put his hands on him during an argument over Meghan Markle, as the Prince of Wales called the Suits alum "rude" and "abrasive."

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," he insisted in his book. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."