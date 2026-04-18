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Prince William Is 'Done With Prince Harry's Drama' as Bitter Feud Continues, Royal Expert Claims

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Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry's beef has not yet simmered down.

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April 18 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

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Prince William is still keeping silent about his estrangement from younger brother Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the Windsor clan. Since then, tensions between the brothers haven't yet cooled down.

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Prince William Is Over Prince Harry's Issues

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged for years.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is "ignoring the circus" and is "done with drama," royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News recently.

"This feels like a permanent royal reset," she added. "But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy."

"Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life,’" she explained. "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

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Prince William Doesn't Trust Prince Harry

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William is 'done with Prince Harry's drama' as their feud rages on.

The future king's "ruthless side" is also coming out amid his beef with the Spare author as he doesn't trust Harry.

"William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in to Fox News. The PR consultant noted how the Duke of Cambridge is looking to modernize the monarchy when he takes on the throne.

"William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family," Fitzwilliams said.

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King Charles Announced He Was Suffering With Cancer in February 2024

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

William is Prince Charles' heir presumptive and will wear the crown once the sovereign's time has come to an end. Charles, 77, became king after Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96.

The monarch has been dealing with a form of cancer since February 2024 and announced in a positive update late last year that his treatments would be scaled back.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People earlier this month how the queen would have reacted to Charles' illness.

"The queen would have been extremely concerned, but would have relied on her faith to sustain her... She would have been a good support for both of them," Smith said.

“She was the calm in the face of problems,” she added. “People knew that they could count on her.”

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