Prince William Is 'Done With Prince Harry's Drama' as Bitter Feud Continues, Royal Expert Claims

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Prince William Is Over Prince Harry's Issues

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged for years.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is "ignoring the circus" and is "done with drama," royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News recently. "This feels like a permanent royal reset," she added. "But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy." "Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life,’" she explained. "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

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Prince William Doesn't Trust Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince William is 'done with Prince Harry's drama' as their feud rages on.

The future king's "ruthless side" is also coming out amid his beef with the Spare author as he doesn't trust Harry. "William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in to Fox News. The PR consultant noted how the Duke of Cambridge is looking to modernize the monarchy when he takes on the throne. "William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family," Fitzwilliams said.

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King Charles Announced He Was Suffering With Cancer in February 2024

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

William is Prince Charles' heir presumptive and will wear the crown once the sovereign's time has come to an end. Charles, 77, became king after Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. The monarch has been dealing with a form of cancer since February 2024 and announced in a positive update late last year that his treatments would be scaled back.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.