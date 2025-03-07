Tucker Carlson Admits He's 'More Sympathetic' to Vladimir Putin Than Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'Russia is Doing Well'
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that he is "definitely more sympathetic to [Vladimir] Putin" than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Carlson had a sit-down interview with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo and claimed Russia is "thriving" amidst the war.
"Putin does not have absolute control of his country, and they’re all kinds of potential rivals. He’s been there," Carlson told Cuomo.
The NewsNation host pointed out, "You sound more sympathetic towards him than towards Zelenskyy."
Carlson doubled down and clarified, "I am definitely more sympathetic to Putin than Zelenskyy for the following reason: I think it’s fair to judge leaders on how they do for their country. They have one job. Do a good job for your country. Make it better."
The former Fox News anchor has regularly labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator," a label President Donald Trump has echoed on social media in recent months, and suggested that Putin isn’t an "autocrat" who has authoritarian rule over the Russian people.
Cuomo asked if Carlson truly believed that "Russia is doing well," the X reporter replied, "A lot better than Ukraine." This led to the former CNN host to point out that Ukraine is "under siege right now" by Russia.
"But I'm just saying like Russia, actually, for a country at war, is thriving," Carlson explained.
The conservative pundit interviewed Putin and praised Russia when he visited the country in 2024.
During a discussion with Glenn Beck following his trip to Moscow, Carlson denied being "pro-Putin."
"I should just say at the outset, I’ve been accused of being pro-Putin, and I’m not. And if I was, that’s okay, too," he told Beck. "I’m an adult man, an American citizen, I can like or dislike anyone I want. I can have any opinion I want."
As OK! previously reported, President Trump got into a heated back-and-forth with Zelenskyy during a recent White House visit during which he and Vice President J.D. Vance told the Ukrainian president he needed to be more grateful for U.S. aid.
During their meeting, Zelenskyy told Trump and Vance that Putin had violated agreements with his country in the past and occupied parts of Ukraine during Trump’s first term. Vance responded by scolding the foreign leader, saying it’s "disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of them American media."
Trump started raising his voice to Zelenskyy, stating, "Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem."
"You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position, and he happens to be right about it. You’re not in a good position," the U.S. president yelled at Zelenskyy. "You don’t have the cards right now! With us, you start having cards."
When Zelenskyy tried to say he "wasn't playing cards," the GOP leader retorted, "You are gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III!
Trump also threatened Russia with sanctions on Friday, March 7, as part of his effort to bring an end to the war.