Tucker Carlson Admits He's 'More Sympathetic' to Vladimir Putin Than Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'Russia is Doing Well'

"Putin does not have absolute control of his country, and they’re all kinds of potential rivals. He’s been there," Carlson told Cuomo.

The NewsNation host pointed out, "You sound more sympathetic towards him than towards Zelenskyy."

Carlson doubled down and clarified, "I am definitely more sympathetic to Putin than Zelenskyy for the following reason: I think it’s fair to judge leaders on how they do for their country. They have one job. Do a good job for your country. Make it better."