Tucker Carlson Claims 'Dark Forces' Like 'Satan' Are 'Running' the White House Throughout the Biden Administration
Tucker Carlson suggested that supernatural entities could be responsible for pulling the strings in the Joe Biden administration in regards to recent decisions make about the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
During a recent installment of the "Redacted" podcast, the conservative news host claimed he used to believe that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was truly running the White House, but he admitted, "Now, I would say Satan because I really think that you've got dark forces in charge."
"There's no justification for using anti-personnel mines in this conflict, which can't hope to be solved," he continued. "The only effect of that move is to kill innocents, period. That's it, that's the only effect — and they know that."
"They're doing it anyway because killing is the point," he added. "So, it's evil. I think we should say that. I don't think it's a matter of defending democracy."
Later in the segment, Carlson also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being a "dictator" because he remained in power without a new election being held. This occurred because martial law was declared in Ukraine in 2022 when Russia invaded.
"The president of Ukraine is not elected," he said. "He literally passed his term and kept serving."
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. also criticized President Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles provided by the U.S. in order to attack Russia.
"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he penned to X on November 17. "Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be d-----!!! Imbeciles!"
Aside from his views on the U.S. government's involvement in the Russia/Ukraine war, this isn't the first time Carlson has suggested demonic entities were at work in the United States. As OK! previously reported, the ousted Fox News personality claimed to believe he'd been "physically mauled" by a demon in his sleep — and he said he had the scars to prove it.
"I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate," he said earlier this year. "And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding. It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now ... But yeah, that happened."