Tucker Carlson Claims 'Dark Forces' Like 'Satan' Are 'Running' the White House Throughout the Biden Administration

Aside from his views on the U.S. government's involvement in the Russia/Ukraine war, this isn't the first time Carlson has suggested demonic entities were at work in the United States. As OK! previously reported, the ousted Fox News personality claimed to believe he'd been "physically mauled" by a demon in his sleep — and he said he had the scars to prove it.

"I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate," he said earlier this year. "And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding. It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now ... But yeah, that happened."