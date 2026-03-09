or
Ex-Prince Andrew's Staff Is 'Drawing Straws' Over Who Will Join Him at Sandringham Estate, Source Claims

Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's staff is reportedly 'drawing straws' over who will join him at Sandringham Estate.

March 9 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Ex-Prince Andrew — who was evicted from his Royal Lodge home last year — might not be getting the treatment he once had.

The disgraced royal's old staff is reportedly "drawing straws" over who will accompany him at Marsh Farm on The Firm's Norfolk residence.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Loss of Titles Have Caused Staff Much 'Uncertainty'

Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York moved out of Royal Lodge last month.

"There was genuine uncertainty among staff about protocol once his titles were removed. Clear guidance has now been circulated – in a professional context, he is to be called 'Sir,' and nothing more. That seemingly small adjustment carries symbolic weight. It reinforces that his former rank no longer applies in day-to-day practice," an insider recently told RadarOnline.com.

Andrew had his royal titles taken away alongside his longtime Windsor home by King Charles in October 2025.

Ex-Prince Andrew Will Be Moving Into Marsh Farm Soon

Source: MEGA

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles last year.

While the ex-prince's new abode at Marsh Farm is currently being fixed up, he's now staying at the nearby Wood Farm on the estate until then.

"When Andrew moves to Marsh Farm, he will be supported by just two members of staff – a chef and a valet. Compared with the team of valets, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners he once had at Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace, this is an extraordinary contraction. It reflects a deliberate decision to strip back both ceremony and comfort," the source went on.

Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA

The disgraced royal is now living on the royal family's Sandringham Estate.

The process of reorganizing the staff is "unfamiliar territory for many employees."

"They are used to clearly defined hierarchies and well-resourced households. Being reassigned to a dramatically reduced operation that carries reputational sensitivity has altered the atmosphere considerably," a source noted. "There was noticeable reluctance when the question arose of who would take on duties at Marsh Farm."

"Senior management emphasized that no one would be forced into the position. The very fact that such reassurances were necessary underscores how delicate the situation is," they said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Had Resided at the Royal Lodge Since 2004 Until He Was Kicked Out Last Year

Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had lived at Royal Lodge since 2004 before he left.

Andrew's staff at Wood Farm for the time being mainly consists of both police and security officers. His seven corgis also live with him and keep him company as the days go by.

The man now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had lived at the Royal Lodge since 2004, with the grand abode including 30 rooms and almost 100 acres of vast land.

By comparison, his new home is "shoebox-sized" and includes a main house with two reception rooms, a kitchen and several outbuildings. The area is also in need of much repair and renovation as it was unfurnished and unoccupied for years before Andrew moved in.

