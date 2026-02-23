Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly charged British taxpayers for the massages he received while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011. One former civil servant claimed he asked the disgraced former Prince Andrew, 66, about the questionable relaxation expenses that were incurred during a trip to the Middle East.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Britain's Trade Envoy for 10 Years

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was a trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

According to a BBC report, the civil worker had refused Andrew's request to pay for the services; however, they were overruled by senior staff members. “I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong,” one anonymous public servant told the outlet. As a trade envoy, Andrew was unpaid, but taxpayers covered the cost of his frequent international travel.

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Butler Claims Ex-Prince Andrew Loved Massages

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19 by British authorities.

“I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending of any of their own money,” another official noted. The ex-Duke of York's tenure as the envoy has come under much scrutiny in recent days, as he was arrested February 19 by the Windsor police for allegedly sending secret details of his confidential travels to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein’s butler Juan Alessi noted in court documents that Andrew was fond of massages at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion back in the day.

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York could face life in prison if convicted..

“I would say, daily massages. They have a daily massage,” the housekeeper said in a 2009 deposition. “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.” Andrew has denied any wronging regarding his links to Epstein. Authorities are currently searching his former Royal Lodge home for more evidence. The ex-royal was arrested at his new home, Wood Farm, on the Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Removed From Line of Succession

Source: MEGA The former royal is eighth in line to the throne.