OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Andrew
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew Charged British Taxpayers for Massages During His Time as Trade Envoy: Report

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly charged British taxpayers for his massages while serving as a trade envoy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly charged British taxpayers for the massages he received while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

One former civil servant claimed he asked the disgraced former Prince Andrew, 66, about the questionable relaxation expenses that were incurred during a trip to the Middle East.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Britain's Trade Envoy for 10 Years

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was a trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

According to a BBC report, the civil worker had refused Andrew's request to pay for the services; however, they were overruled by senior staff members.

“I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong,” one anonymous public servant told the outlet.

As a trade envoy, Andrew was unpaid, but taxpayers covered the cost of his frequent international travel.

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Butler Claims Ex-Prince Andrew Loved Massages

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19 by British authorities.

“I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending of any of their own money,” another official noted.

The ex-Duke of York's tenure as the envoy has come under much scrutiny in recent days, as he was arrested February 19 by the Windsor police for allegedly sending secret details of his confidential travels to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s butler Juan Alessi noted in court documents that Andrew was fond of massages at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion back in the day.

Prince Andrew

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York could face life in prison if convicted..

“I would say, daily massages. They have a daily massage,” the housekeeper said in a 2009 deposition. “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”

Andrew has denied any wronging regarding his links to Epstein. Authorities are currently searching his former Royal Lodge home for more evidence. The ex-royal was arrested at his new home, Wood Farm, on the Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Removed From Line of Succession

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former royal is eighth in line to the throne.

Legal expert Chloe Jay told HELLO! magazine how Andrew may face jail time over his actions. She explained how “the maximum penalty” for the crime is life imprisonment; however, this is very unlikely.

Jay noted how Andrew could serve a “substantial period of time” in prison if he's convicted.

Andrew was the first royal since Charles I in 1647 to be arrested, and there are calls from the British government to remove him from the line of succession. Legislation will only go through if 14 Commonwealth realms approve the bill.

King Charles yanked away his royal titles and peerages last year, but he's still eighth in line to the throne.

