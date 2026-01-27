Ex-Prince Andrew 'Threw a Tantrum' After Seeing How 'Small' New Sandringham Home Following Royal Lodge Exile
Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor isn't thrilled about his current move to Marsh Farm on the royal family's Sandringham Estate.
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, recently visited his new home and was reportedly upset over the size of the Norfolk home.
The Ex-Duke of York 'Didn't Want' to Live at Marsh Farm
According to Daily Express, the ex-Duke of York "threw a tantrum" after seeing the "shoe-box-sized" abode and was "appalled" that the "poky" house "only" contained five bedrooms.
Andrew was booted out of his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, by King Charles last year at the same time his royal titles were yanked away.
"He really didn't want Marsh Farm," a source told Daily Mail recently.
"Andrew won't live anywhere that small since he left his apartment at Buckingham Palace – and then he had free roam of the building and grounds when he needed space," the insider divulged.
They also noted that the lack of staff at the farm "hasn't gone down well, nor has the lack of suitable garaging for Andrew's cars, although that may be dealt with during the refurbishment."
"The clutter at Royal Lodge is turning what should be a straightforward move into a months-long, room-by-room excavation. It's all going to be painfully slow, especially with refurbishment work to complete at the other end. These aren't the kind of belongings you can sweep into a skip," a separate source said.
Andrew Has Lived at the Royal Lodge Since 2004
Andrew has lived in Royal Lodge since 2004, after he signed a 75-year lease. He reportedly hasn't maintained the home, which was one of the requirements for him to stay there.
Royal Lodge is allegedly in desperate need of repairs and is dilapidated, with Crown Officials never coming to inspect the property in 22 years.
He has also lived at Royal Lodge rent-free the entire time he has resided there.
Sarah Ferguson Lived With Andrew at Royal Lodge
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, moved into the Windsor home in 2008 and the former couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined them there for a brief period.
The ex-Duchess of York was also evicted from the Lodge and is currently looking for a new place to live. There has also been talk as of late that Ferguson might be penning a bombshell memoir to help her out financially as she searches for a new home.
"There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later," an insider exclusively told OK!.
They added: "Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion, and they are said to contain years of personal diaries. There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."